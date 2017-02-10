Charleston Harbour Deepening and Widening - Post 45

Charleston Harbour Deepening and Widening - Post 45Contracts & Tenders // February 10, 2017
Solicitation Number: W912HP-17-R-0015
Agency: Department of the Army
Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Location: USACE District, Charleston
Notice Type: Sources Sought
Synopsis:
Added: Feb 07, 2017 8:41 am
PURPOSE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT:
This notice constitutes a REQUEST FOR INFORMATION (RFI). This announcement seeks information from industry and will ONLY be used for preliminary planning and market research purposes. THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION NOTICE. No proposals are being requested or accepted with this RFI. The purpose of this RFI is to determine interest and capability of potential qualified contractors relative to the North American Industry Classification code (NAICS) 237990, Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction. The Small Business size standard for this NAICS code is $27.5 million average annual revenue. The type of solicitation issued, the geographical coverage of the Performance Work Statement (PWS), and the manner of advertisement (competitive or sole source) may depend on the responses to this RFI.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Charleston District has been tasked to solicit the interest of prospective offeror(s) to determine the availability of qualified contractors to compete under a potential solicitation resulting from this announcement. The purpose of this RFI is to gauge interest, capabilities and qualifications of members of the Dredging Community as the Government must ensure there is adequate competition amongst the potential pool of responsible contractors. Responses to this RFI will be used as a market research tool in order to determine acquisition strategy and how the upcoming solicitation will be advertised. This RFI is looking for responses from Large Businesses only.
Contracting Office Address:
69-A Hagood Avenue
Charleston, South Carolina 29403-5107
United States
Place of Performance:
Charleston, South Carolina
United States
Primary Point of Contact:
Amy S. Rivers
amy.s.rivers@usace.army.mil
Phone: 8433298113
Source: FedBizOpps
