Charleston Harbour Deepening and Widening - Post 45

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912HP-17-R-0015

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Charleston

Notice Type: Sources Sought

Synopsis:

Added: Feb 07, 2017 8:41 am

PURPOSE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT:

This notice constitutes a REQUEST FOR INFORMATION (RFI). This announcement seeks information from industry and will ONLY be used for preliminary planning and market research purposes. THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION NOTICE. No proposals are being requested or accepted with this RFI. The purpose of this RFI is to determine interest and capability of potential qualified contractors relative to the North American Industry Classification code (NAICS) 237990, Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction. The Small Business size standard for this NAICS code is $27.5 million average annual revenue. The type of solicitation issued, the geographical coverage of the Performance Work Statement (PWS), and the manner of advertisement (competitive or sole source) may depend on the responses to this RFI.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Charleston District has been tasked to solicit the interest of prospective offeror(s) to determine the availability of qualified contractors to compete under a potential solicitation resulting from this announcement. The purpose of this RFI is to gauge interest, capabilities and qualifications of members of the Dredging Community as the Government must ensure there is adequate competition amongst the potential pool of responsible contractors. Responses to this RFI will be used as a market research tool in order to determine acquisition strategy and how the upcoming solicitation will be advertised. This RFI is looking for responses from Large Businesses only.

Contracting Office Address:

69-A Hagood Avenue

Charleston, South Carolina 29403-5107

United States

Place of Performance:

Charleston, South Carolina

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Amy S. Rivers

amy.s.rivers@usace.army.mil

Phone: 8433298113

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

ASBPA testifies about coastal infrastructure at Senate Hearing Dredging Organisations //

Charleston Harbour Deepening and Widening - Post 45 Contracts & Tenders //

Canada: next phase of Esquimalt Harbour project under way Project Updates //

UK: dredging work planned on Preston Canal network Project Updates //

US: public comments sought on process to streamline dredging projects in Wisconsin Dredging Organisations //

Royal IHC upgrades Petrus Plancius New Vessels //

Danish port launches tender Contracts & Tenders //

Dredge Yard sponsoring Moscow dredging forum Company News //

US: Corps of Engineers awards Houston dredging contract Contracts & Tenders //

Western docks revival project gets under way in Dover Project Updates //

Boskalis/Van Oord JV awarded Santos dredging deal Contracts & Tenders //