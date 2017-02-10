Dredging News Online

A publication for the worldwide dredging industry published by Clarkson Research

  • ihc
Menu

UK: Carmarthenshire Council plans investment in Burry Port

News // February 10, 2017

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Executive Board has outlined plans to spend more than £210 million on projects that will regenerate the economy and create hundreds of jobs over the next five years.

Discussing the Five Year Capital Programme, Councillor David Jenkins, the council’s Executive Board Member for Resources, said this would include investment at Burry Port Harbour, which requires £2 million of urgent improvement and maintenance works, including a programme to transform and repair the harbour walls.

More articles from this category

More news

Online products

Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
Offshore Shipping Online
World Offshore Field Development Guides
OPL shop

Vessel registers