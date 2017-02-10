UK: Carmarthenshire Council plans investment in Burry Port

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Executive Board has outlined plans to spend more than £210 million on projects that will regenerate the economy and create hundreds of jobs over the next five years.

Discussing the Five Year Capital Programme, Councillor David Jenkins, the council’s Executive Board Member for Resources, said this would include investment at Burry Port Harbour, which requires £2 million of urgent improvement and maintenance works, including a programme to transform and repair the harbour walls.

