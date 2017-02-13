West Coast Hopper Dredging 2017 - Synopsis

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W9127N-17-B-0005

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Portland

Notice Type: Solicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Jan 13, 2017 6:44 pm

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District intends to issue an Invitation for Bids (IFB) No. W9127N-17-B-0005 for West Coast Hopper Dredging 2017. This dredging project includes hopper dredging work at four locations, to include Humboldt Bay Bar and Entrance, California; Coos Bay, Oregon; Mouth of the Columbia River, Oregon/Washington; and the Columbia River, Oregon/Washington from River Mile 3+00 to 105+00.

Approximately 4,050,000 cubic yards will be dredged as mandatory line items, with additional optional items depending on project needs and funding availability. This solicitation is subject to the availability of funds. Dredged material will be placed at designated in-water placement sites, including ocean and river disposal. Dredging will occur in California, Oregon, and Washington. Water Quality Monitoring will be required in accordance with the current water quality certificates. Contract award is scheduled for late March or early April 2017, with dredging work beginning in May 2017, and anticipated completion in October 2017.

The solicitation will be available for download in February 2017 with bids due approximately 30 days after advertise.

This is an unrestricted procurement, solicited under full and open competition and is open to both small and large business concerns. A small business subcontracting plan will be required for large businesses. The NAICS code for this procurement is 237990. The small business size standard is $27.5 million. The magnitude of construction is between $10,000,000 and $25,000,000.

Point of contact for this procurement is David Boone, Contract Specialist at 503-808-4614 or david.c.boone@usace.army.mil.

Point of contact for small business questions or assistance is the Portland District Deputy for Small Business, Carol McIntyre at 503-808-4602 or carol.a.mcintyre@usace.army.mil.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CECT-NWP

PO Box 2946

Portland, Oregon 97208-2946

United States

Place of Performance:

Humboldt Bay, California; Coos Bay, Oregon; Mouth of the Columbia River, Oregon/Washington; the Columbia River, Oregon/Washington

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

David C. Boone,

Contract Specialist

david.c.boone@usace.army.mil

Phone: 5038084614

Source: FedBizOpps

