Indefinite delivery contract for testing of dredged material - special notice

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912DS-17-S-0014

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, New York

Notice Type: Special Notice

Synopsis:

Added: Feb 08, 2017 8:46 am

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, intends to procure services to perform field sampling and conduct physical analyses and biological tests of dredged material on a sole source basis in accordance with the statutory of 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) as implemented by FAR 6.301-2, Only One Responsible Source and No Other Supplies or Services Will Satisfy Agency Requirements. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, intends to enter into an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with Aqua Survey, Inc. of Flemington, NJ.

The IDIQ contract would consist of the sampling and testing of dredged material following procedures described in the US Army Corps of Engineers New York District/EPA Region 2 Guidance for Performing Tests on Dredged Material Proposed for Ocean Disposal (April 2016) and the 1991 EPA/USACE, Evaluation of Dredged Material Proposed for Ocean Disposal (Testing Manual, aka Green Book) and the subsequent updates to these two documents. Work orders would include all or some of the following: sediment and water collection (on contractor supplied ship); sample handling, processing, and shipping: physical analysis, bioassays, toxicity and bioaccumulation tests; QA/QC procedures, and necessary corrective actions. Reports containing the sample logs, all testing results, and QA/QC information in a format required by the New York District Corps of Engineers (NYD) would have to be provided by the contractor for each work order. All sampling would be performed within the Port of New York & New Jersey, the length of the Hudson River, in the Atlantic Ocean at the Historic Area Remediation Site (HARS) and its Reference Site, and in Long Island Sound at the Western and/or Central Disposal Sites.

THIS NOTICE IS NOT A REQUEST FOR COMPETITIVE QUOTES and no solicitation will be issued; however, any small-business firm that believes it can meet the requirement may give written notification to the Contracting Officer in the form of a capability statement. The laboratory must meet the Demonstration of Capability requirement. This requirement can be met by demonstrating capability if documentation is given from EPA, Region 2 (within the last 18 months) stating that the laboratory has submitted data that is fully acceptable or acceptable with qualification, or that they have satisfied Demonstration of Capability (DOC) requirements for the NYD/EPA, Region 2 dredged material testing program. Supporting evidence in sufficient detail that demonstrates the ability to comply with the requirement listed must be furnished to the point of contact listed below by Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. EST. A determination by the government not to compete this proposed contract based on responses to this notice is solely within the discretion of the Government. Information received will be considered solely for the purpose of determining whether to conduct a competitive procurement.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, will not reimburse for any costs connected with supplying sufficient detail to demonstrate the ability to comply with the requirement listed. In order to receive a government award, a firm must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM)(www.sam.gov). Firms must register on a one-time basis, and annually confirm accuracy and completeness of registration information.

Questions and capability statements should be directed to Alex Heinzel at 917-790-8087 or alexander.t.heinzel@usace.army.mil.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CENAN-CT

26 Federal Plaza

New York, New York 10278-0090

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Alex Heinzel

alexander.t.heinzel@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9177908087

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

India: Minister blames DCI for dredging delay at fishing harbour Project Updates //

Access channel to port of Maputo deepened to 14.2m Project Updates //

West Coast Hopper Dredging 2017 - Synopsis Contracts & Tenders //

Indefinite delivery contract for testing of dredged material - special notice Contracts & Tenders //

First phase of salt marsh restoration completed Environmental Issues //

US: Sand Key project will repair damage from Hurricane Hermine Project Updates //

ASBPA testifies about coastal infrastructure at Senate Hearing Dredging Organisations //

Charleston Harbour Deepening and Widening - Post 45 Contracts & Tenders //

Canada: next phase of Esquimalt Harbour project under way Project Updates //

UK: dredging work planned on Preston Canal network Project Updates //