First phase of salt marsh restoration completed

The Independent newspaper reports that the first phase of salt marsh restoration at the John H Chafee National Wildlife Refuge in Narragansett was completed in late January.

The project is being undertaken by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and The Nature Conservancy in conjunction with groups like the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council.

“Rhode Island has a dredging window that ends on 31 January,” Tim Mooney, marketing and communications manager for The Nature Conservancy, said. “So the dredging portion in the Narrow River estuary was completed right up through that deadline.”

The full story is at:

http://www.independentri.com/news/narragansett/article_329dc2dd-11e3-521c-b186-e0a8a5a4531a.html

