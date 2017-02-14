India: Minister blames DCI for dredging delay at fishing harbour

India: Minister blames DCI for dredging delay at fishing harbourProject Updates // February 14, 2017
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has blamed Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for delay in dredging at Thengaitthu fishing harbour and said that it should compensate the fishermen for loss of livelihood.
Speaking to reporters, he said that the dredger belonging to the DCI had suffered a breakdown within days of its arrival on the project.
"DCI should either replace the dredger on its own or use the one the government would provide from Karaikal," he said.
The full story is at:
http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Narayanasamy-blames-DCI-for-delay-in-dredging/article17291584.ece
