Access channel to port of Maputo deepened to 14.2m

Project Updates // February 14, 2017

Macau Hub reports that the access channel to the port of Maputo has been deepened from 11m to 14.2m.

The port's management company, Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), said the dredging will allow vessels of up to 80,000 tonnes deadweight to visit the port, making it more competitive in regional and international markets.

The full story is at:

http://www.macauhub.com.mo/en/2017/02/13/access-channel-to-the-port-of-maputo-mozambique-dredged-to-14-2-metres/

