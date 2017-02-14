New Zealand: geothermal expert says lack of dredging not linked to heightened activity

New Zealand: geothermal expert says lack of dredging not linked to heightened activityNews // February 14, 2017
The New Zealand Herald says a geothermal expert has refuted claims that the lack of dredging in the Ruapeka lagoon could be connected to heightened geothermal activity in the area.
Lani Kereopa witnessed another eruption in Lake Rotorua on Sunday morning describing it as a lot wider than the previous three eruptions and that it looked like a 'wall of black water.'
The eruption happened between 4am and 4.30am, with the previous three eruptions occurring before Christmas.
She said the previous eruptions had started with a pulsing rumbling under the ground, but she did not hear that this time. She said the eruption lasted about five to 10 seconds.
The eruptions were happening directly in front of the channel which should run into Ruapeka lagoon, Ms Kereopa said.
Rotorua Lakes Council held a recourse consent to dredge the lagoon from 1998 to 2013, but had not since renewed its consent.
