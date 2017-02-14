US: Galveston District to host Stakeholder Partnering Forum

News

//

The US Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District will host a one-day Stakeholder Partnering Forum on 22 Febraury 2017, from 10am to 3.15pm to address USACE policy, programmes, authorities and business process developments. James Dalton, USACE director of Civil Works, will provide the keynote address.

“This forum provides us with an opportunity to meet with non-federal sponsors, customers and agency partners to collaborate and gather feedback that will help us make better informed decisions as we work together on shared efforts for assessing and improving integrated watershed management as well as examine current challenges along the Texas coast,” said Colonel Lars Zetterstrom, USACE Galveston District commander.

“Plenary sessions will provide the latest information about our programmes, projects and business processes. Early bird special topic concurrently-running seminars will be offered on emerging tools for improving stakeholder and team analyses, communications, interactions and decision support.”

This event’s theme is: 'Strengthen the Foundation, Deliver the Program, and Achieve the Vision.'

According to Zetterstrom, the forum will identify opportunities to better synchronize and integrate the district’s support of stakeholder commitments and emerging interests in Texas on America’s Energy Coast. Sessions regarding the ongoing Texas coast mega study as well as navigation, flood risk management and ecosystem restoration business lines will be discussed.

“Our Stakeholder Partnering Forum provides an important opportunity for agencies to foster effective working relationships and better understand the unique programs, processes and capabilities of the USACE Galveston District in order to improve coordination that will facilitate and expedite the navigational safety and efficiency of Texas Ports and Waterways, an economic engine for the state and nation,” said Dr Edmond Russo, USACE Galveston District’s deputy district engineer for programs and project management.

“The partnering forum will provide an excellent venue to interface with our customers face to face to address their interests, issues, and concerns and to provide an explanation on how policies and authorities support management of customer priorities in studies, new work construction and the operations and maintenance programs.”

