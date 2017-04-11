Port of Port Angeles planning to dredge Terminal 3

Peninsula Daily News reports that Port of Port Angeles commissioners told port staff to pursue an estimated US$700,000 berth maintenance programme for its cargo terminal, Terminal 3.

The plan would be to dredge about 6,300 cubic yards of material from the berth area, bringing the sea floor to about 45ft below sea level.

The terminal was last dredged to 45ft below sea level in 1976, but throughout the past few decades, sediment has built up.

Compounding the issue, the port has seen a trend for large bulk cargo vessels with deeper drafts, Chris Hartman, the port’s director of engineering, said.

The full story is at:

http://www.peninsuladailynews.com/news/port-of-port-angeles-pursuing-cargo-terminal-dredging/

