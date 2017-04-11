Maintenance dredging, Newark Bay, New Jersey Federal Navigation Project - Presolicitation

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912DS-17-B-0003

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, New York

Notice Type: Presolicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 10, 2017 3:14 pm

The New York District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) proposes to perform maintenance dredging of portions of the Newark Bay, New Jersey Federal Navigation Project. The dredged material would be processed and subsequently transported to and placed at a contractor furnished, State permitted upland placement site(s). The proposed maintenance dredging would remove approximately 250,000 cubic yards (CY) of selected critical shoals from the Main and / or Port Newark Channels of Newark Bay. Dredging in these channels would be required to a depth of -38 feet and / or -40 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) plus 1 foot allowable overdepth. In addition, approximately 250,000 CY of selected shoals from the Main and / or Port Elizabeth Channels of Newark Bay would be required. Dredging in these channels would be required to a depth of -50 feet MLLW plus 1 foot allowable overdepth. A total of approximately 500,000 CY of dredged material (the majority of which is expected to be the basic work, and the remaining quantity would be an option(s)) would be required to be removed. The dredged material is expected to consist primarily of silt and clay.

Due to restrictions found in the water quality certificate, the proposed work can only be performed by utilizing a mechanical dredge with a closed clamshell environmental bucket. Additionally, multiple barges and tug boats will be needed to perform the work during the dredging, dewatering and unloading operations. The dredged material would be required to meet all federal, state, and approved local criteria required by the government agencies having jurisdiction where the placement site is located. All necessary permits required for the dredged material placement will be provided by the contractor to the government.

The apparent low bidder shall, within 35 calendar days from the date the apparent low bidder is notified of being such, provide copies of all required permits and approvals for transfer, transportation, dewatering and / or other processing, and final placement of dredged material, and shall submit evidence of such permits and approvals to the government. Bidders should consult with Section 00 73 00 paragraph 1.3 of the specifications for all submittal requirements.

Once the contract is awarded, the contractor will be required to commence work within five (5) calendar days after the date of receipt by him of the notice to proceed, and maintain an integrated production rate of at least 2,250 cubic yards per calendar day for the dredging, transfer, transportation, dewatering and / or other processing, and final placement of the material. The presence of dredging equipment in the channel will impact ship traffic, and it is necessary to maintain this production rate while minimizing the duration of this impact.

Plans and specifications for the subject project would be available in April or May 2017, with bid opening in May or June 2017. It is the intention of the government to award in July 2017 and the proposed work is anticipated to take place between July 2017 and February 2018. The work is estimated to cost between $25,000,000 and $100,000,000.

Liquidated Damages of $2,215.00 per calendar day of delay will be assessed to the contractor until all work under the contract is accepted as complete.

This is an unrestricted Procurement.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CENAN-CT

26 Federal Plaza

New York, New York 10278-0090

United States

Place of Performance:

Newark Bay (Essex, Union, and Hudson Counties)

New Jersey

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Alex Heinzel

alexander.t.heinzel@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9177908087

Source: FedBizOpps

