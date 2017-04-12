Navfac Northwest Waterfront multiple award construction contract

Solicitation Number: N4425517R4021

Agency: Department of the Navy

Office: Naval Facilities Engineering Command

Location: NAVFAC Northwest

Notice Type: Sources Sought

Added: Apr 10, 2017 6:14 pm

This Sources Sought announcement is reserved for small businesses operating within the United States. The purpose of this announcement is to determine the availability and capabilities of small businesses and small business joint ventures interested in performing a planned multiple award construction contract (MACC) in support of the United States Navy. This is NOT a solicitation for proposals, and no contract will be awarded from this announcement. No reimbursement will be made for any costs associated with providing information in response to this announcement. This announcement does not contain a bid package or solicitation, and no presentations will be scheduled. All responses shall be provided in writing via e-mail.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Northwest is seeking responses from interested small business construction firms with current and relevant qualifications, experience, personnel, and capabilities necessary to perform the work described in this announcement. Work will be performed at various installations and facilities serviced by NAVFAC Northwest and located within the NAVFAC Northwest area of responsibility, primarily in Washington and including but not limited to Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code for this requirement is 237990, Commercial and Institutional Building Construction, with a Small Business Size Standard of $36.5 million.

The requirement is a follow-on effort to work currently performed under a MACC awarded using full and open competitive procedures via request for proposals N44255-13-R-8002. The requirement is planned as an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity MACC with a one-year base period and four one-year option periods. The Government estimates that a maximum of six construction firms will be awarded a contract. The planned maximum ordering capacity of all contracts is not-to-exceed $240 million over the life of the contracts, or five years, whichever comes first, assuming that all option periods are exercised. Task orders are planned to be issued as firm-fixed-price with a minimum value of $100,000 each and a maximum of $25 million each.

The planned contract consists of Design/Build work for new construction, renovation, alteration, and repair. Work may include dredging and disposal, demolition, and construction related operations (both in and above water) of waterfront facilities, including but not limited to piers, wharves, quay walls, bulkheads, sea walls, dry docks, boat ramps, docks and marinas, shore protection, rip rap, breakwaters, wave attenuation, mooring dolphins, buoys, primary and secondary fendering, pile driving and sheet piles. Work also includes design and construction of all utilities and other facilities in the waterfront area and/or related to waterfront operations in support of Navy vessels and port operations.

This contract is intended for Marine/Waterfront Construction Services; however, with approval from the Procuring Contracting Officer (PCO), projects in upland locations may be required. Upland projects will not exceed 20 percent of the total value of the contract. It is anticipated that each firm awarded a contract will be required to have a minimum bonding capacity of $20 million per project and $100 million aggregate. Interested small businesses are invited to respond to this sources sought by completing and returning the response form provided with the announcement located at https://www.neco.navy.mil/. Each responding small business is requested to provide up to three example projects which best demonstrate their companys experience performing the type of work covered by this requirement.

Within the narrative description section of the response form, describe the projects sufficiently to demonstrate your firms experience with the types of work described above.

Example projects should be representative of NAICS 237990, the description above, and be similar in size, scope, and complexity to this requirement. Example projects completed within the past five years are considered more relevant than projects completed more than five years ago. Example projects with federal, state, or local Government, and/or commercial customers will be accepted. Please do not submit more than three (3) example projects. When completing the response form, please be accurate. Responses will allow NAVFAC Northwest to determine whether there are a sufficient number of qualified small businesses to set aside all or a portion of the solicitation for small business.

If an insufficient number of qualified responses are received, NAVFAC Northwest may issue the solicitation for full and open competition. Respondents will NOT be notified individually of the results of the sources sought.

Please respond to this announcement by 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, 24 April 2017 by submitting an e-mail with an attached electronic copy of your response to meredith.a.johnson@navy.mil. Please name the subject line of your e-mail as (Insert Company Name) â€“ NW Waterfront MACC Sources Sought Response â€“ N4425517R4021. Emails shall be no more than five MB in size. If more than five MB are needed, more than one email may be sent. Please name your attached electronic file response as (Insert Company Name) â€“ NW Waterfront MACC Sources Sought Response â€“ N4425517R4021.doc (or .docx or .pdf as appropriate).

Contracting Office Address:

N44255 NAVFAC NORTHWEST 1101 Tautog Circle Silverdale, WA

Point of Contact(s):

Primary: Meredith Johnson

meredith.a.johnson@navy.mil

Secondary: Brian Begley

brian.begley@navy.mil

Source: FedBizOpps

