Pipeline Dredge for multiple projects near Hatteras and Ocacroke Islands

Solicitation Number: W912PM-17-B-0007

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Wilmington

Notice Type: Sources Sought

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 10, 2017 2:23 pm

SOURCES SOUGHT NOTICE

FOR

Pipeline Dredge for Manteo Bay, Rollinson Channel, Silver Lake Harbor and Waterway Connecting Pamlico Sound to Beaufort Harbor

USACE Wilmington District

Reference: W912PM-17-B-0007

This is a Sources Sought/Request for Information only. This is NOT a Solicitation Announcement, nor is it a Request for Proposal. This request does not obligate the Government in any contract award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is conducting research to determine the market capabilities of potential contractors to perform pipeline dredging for multiple projects. The areas of consideration for these dredging services are: including Manteo (Shallowbag) Bay, Rollinson Channel, Silver Lake Harbor and Waterway Connecting Pamlico Sound to Beaufort Harbor, North Carolina.

The work consists of maintenance dredging of interior navigation channels by a pipeline dredge for the projects listed above. Authorized channel depths vary from 12 feet +2 feet for overdraft to 7 feet + 2 feet for overdraft. Dredged material characteristics vary by channel reach and include sandy material that can be placed in approved disposal islands to non-compatible material that must be placed in approved upland disposal areas. Disposal locations vary throughout each of the four projects.

Current estimates of material to be dredged and disposed by project are as follows:

Manteo (Shallowbag) Bay 490,000 CYs

Rollinson Channel 98,000 CYs

Silver Lake Harbor 150,000 CYs

Waterway Connecting Pamlico 31,000 CYs

Sound to Beaufort Harbor

All interested firms with 237990 as an approved NAICs code have until 17 April 2017 at 3:00 p.m. to submit the following information:

- Name & Address of your Firm

- Point of Contact (Name/Phone/E-mail)

- Current SAM

The contract period of performance will begin in the year 2017 and extend to 2018. The estimated magnitude of this project is between Between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000, The NAICS Code for this project is 237990 Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction and the size standard is $27.5 Million. [NOTE: Dredging - To be considered small for purposes of Government procurement, a firm must perform at least 40 percent of the volume dredged with its own equipment or equipment owned by another small dredging concern.]

Responses to this Sources Sought Announcement will be used by the government to make appropriate acquisition decisions. All interested businesses, regardless of size should submit a narrative demonstrating their Specialized Experience in similar type contracts, Past Performance, Key Personnel. Capability statements should include size/classification of your firm, bonding capacity, bonding availability, details of similar projects, and the completion dates, references and contract amounts for the similar projects listed.

SURVEY OF THE DREDGING INDUSTRY

The following confidential survey questionnaire is designed to apprise the Corps of prospective dredging contractors' project execution capabilities. Please provide your response to the following questions. All questions are in regard to the Manteo (Shallowbag) Bay, Rollinson Channel, Silver Lake Harbor and Waterway Connecting Pamlico Sound to Beaufort Harbor.

General:

1) Have you ever worked on dredging jobs similar in nature to this project? If so, please describe the project and for whom the work was performed. Identify a point of contact and phone number, as a reference of relevant experience.

2) What percentage of work (volume of material dredged, transported and ultimately placed) can you perform with your own equipment or equipment owned by another contractor?

3) Have you performed dredging within the waters of Manteo (Shallowbag) Bay, Rollinson Channel, Silver Lake Harbor and Waterway Connecting Pamlico Sound to Beaufort Harbor?

4) Would you be bidding on this project as a sole contractor, prime contractor with subcontractor(s) or as a joint venture?

5) Is there a dollar limit on the size of contract that you would bid? If so what is that limit?

6) What is the largest dredging contract, in dollars, on which you were the prime contractor?

7) What is your bonding capacity per contract? What is your total bonding capacity?

Equipment:

8) What type of dredge equipment do you own and / or operate that is suitable for the work described? Please list each piece of equipment capable of performing each type of work described.

9) Identify which dredge(s), including support equipment (tugs, crew boats etc.), you would employ on this project. Also, for each dredge, identify the maximum digging depth.

Narratives shall be no longer than 20 pages. The requested information shall be submitted electronically to:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Attn: Karri Mares or Charlenne Figgins

E-mail: karri.l.mares@usace.army.mil / charlenne.l.figgins@usace.army.mil

The email should be titled: Manteo Rollinson Channels Dredge Disposal, Sources Sought

THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS SUCH.

Do not send hard copies of advertising or promotional materials. Please ensure that all responses are comprehensive and provide a name and point-of-contact for your firm for follow-up by this office or the procuring contracting officer. If you have responded to any previous e-mail messages or had other communications with our office regarding preliminary market research for this project, please be advised that it will be necessary for you to respond to this e-mail and the questions contained therein. Any responses involving teaming agreements should delineate between the work that will be accomplished by the Prime Contractor and work accomplished by the teaming partner

All information is to be provided on a voluntary basis at no charge to the Government. There is no entitlement to payment of direct or indirect costs related to or arising out of responding to this request for information. All information provided becomes property of the Government. There is no guarantee, expressed or implied, that the market research for this acquisition will result in any guarantee of award or acquisition strategy.

Contracting Office Address:

CESAW-CT, 69 Darlington Ave

Wilmington, North Carolina 28403-1343

United States

Place of Performance:

Various around Ocacroke Island, Hatteras Island and Manteo Bay

North Carolina

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Karri L. Mares,

Contract Specialist

karri.l.mares@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9102514863

Secondary Point of Contact:

Charlenne L. Figgins,

Contracting Officer

charlenne.l.figgins@usace.army.mil

Phone: 9102514473

Source: FedBizOpps

