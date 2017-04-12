Dredging News Online

Industry Day - Regional Hopper Dredge for USACE South Atlantic Division

Contracts & Tenders // April 12, 2017

Solicitation Number: W912PM-17-B-0005

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Wilmington

Notice Type: Special Notice

Synopsis:
Added: Apr 10, 2017 1:24 pm
The Industry Day Meeting for the SAD Regional Hopper Dredging Contract will occur on May 2nd at 10:30am in the GSA Building Adjacent to SAS District HQ (3rd Floor Conference Room 4) in Savannah, GA. The physical address of GSA Building is 124 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA 31401. All interested dredging companies are encouraged to attend. If you cannot attend the meeting in person the call-in information is below.
Conference call line:
Phone: 888-675-2535
Access Code: 9920970
Security Code: 9920970

Contracting Office Address:
CESAW-CT, 69 Darlington Ave
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403-1343
United States

Place of Performance:
124 Barnard Street
Savannah, Georgia 31401
United States

Primary Point of Contact:
Rosalind Shoemaker
rosalind.m.shoemaker@usace.army.mil
Phone: 9102514436

Secondary Point of Contact:
Charlenne L. Figgins,
Contracting Officer
charlenne.l.figgins@usace.army.mil
Phone: 9102514473

Source: FedBizOpps

