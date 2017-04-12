Wärtsilä dual-fuel solution for world's most powerful cutter suction dredger

New Vessels

Spartacus will be the world's most powerful cutter suction dredger.

//

Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply a comprehensive package of engines and propulsion machinery for a new cutter suction dredger.

When delivered, Spartacus, which is being built on behalf of Belgium based Dredging International (DEME), will be the world's most powerful cutter suction dredger, and the first ever to be fuelled by liquefied natural gas. It is being built at the Royal IHC yard in the Netherlands.

The 164m long vessel will have a total installed power of 44,180kW. It will feature four 9-cylinder Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel engines, two 8-cylinder Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines, and a Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel gas storage and supply system with a newly designed bilobe tank arrangement.

Wärtsilä will also supply two fixed pitch propellers with shaft assemblies and HP nozzles, and two tunnel thrusters, as well as commissioning, site supervision, and extended project management services. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Spartacus is due to be delivered to the customer in mid-2019.

More articles from this category

More news

Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council to amend funding priorities list Dredging Organisations //

Science matters to our coasts says ASBPA News //

Final preparations under way to bring dredger to the Maldives New Vessels //

Eastern Shipbuilding launches Weeks Marine dredger Magdalen New Vessels //

Boskalis orders self-propelled mega cutter suction dredger New Vessels //

Navfac Northwest Waterfront multiple award construction contract Contracts & Tenders //

Pipeline Dredge for multiple projects near Hatteras and Ocacroke Islands Contracts & Tenders //

Industry Day - Regional Hopper Dredge for USACE South Atlantic Division Contracts & Tenders //

The Hydrographic Society UK to stage marine measurement forum Survey & GPS //

Infrastructure meeting held for Port of London News //

Port of Port Angeles planning to dredge Terminal 3 Project Updates //