Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council to amend funding priorities list

The Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council is proposing to amend its Initial Funded Priorities List (FPL) to make the State of Louisiana the direct recipient of the full funding amount previously approved for the Lowermost Mississippi River Management Program.

As approved in December 2015, the Lowermost Mississippi River Management Program provided for a 50/50 division of US$9,300,000 in planning funds between the State of Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The council is now considering providing the full amount of approved funding to the State of Louisiana in order to expedite this programme.

Consistent with Section 4.3.3 of the Council’s Standard Operating Procedures, the council is required to provide the public seven days notice in advance of the Council’s vote to approve or disapprove this proposed amendment.

