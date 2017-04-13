'Failure to dredge Goodwin Sands' could cost Dover dearly

News

//

Nigel Wiggins, Port of Dover community director, says failing to dredge Goodwin Sands could cost the redevelopment of Dover Western Docks another £20 million. It could eventually lead to the missed chance of generating all of the projected 520 jobs from the Dover Western Docks Revival, affecting hundreds of Dover families.

Mr Wiggins told Kent Online that less than half a per cent of the Goodwin Sands would be taken anyway.

“A consequence is that it’s going to cost a great deal to source materials from elsewhere," he said. “And that means that there is money being spent on somebody else’s profitability somewhere else, probably around the London area, that we won’t be able to spend here in Dover. And this is all about delivering for Dover.”

Mr Wiggins confirmed that it could cost about £20 million more to dredge elsewhere. He said: “The figure in some of the original reports was £6.7 million for covering the first dredge and the calculation currently is that it will probably be three times that amount.”

He added: “Because the Port of Dover handles approximately 17 per cent of all the UK’s trading goods, expansion of port capacity is a national priority. So we have to deliver on the additional port capacity. What we want to also deliver is areas of regeneration for additional new high quality jobs once the construction is all complete.

The full story is at:

http://www.kentonline.co.uk/dover/news/jobs-fear-if-dredging-plans-123866/

