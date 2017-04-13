US: Banana River/Canaveral Harbour dredging project getting under way

US: Banana River/Canaveral Harbour dredging project getting under wayProject Updates // April 13, 2017
The Jacksonville District of the US Army Corps of Engineers has issued a Notice to Navigation about dredgin of the Banana River in Florida.
Florida Dredge and Dock (FDD) will commence hydraulic dredging in a portion of the Banana River, known as 'Cut 13' from approximately 12 April 2017 until approximately 1 September 2017.
Cut 13 begins just North of the bridge where 528 (The Bee Line) crosses Banana River and extends north approximately 14,000ft.
FDD will also be dredging a small area of the Canaveral Barge Canal just north of 528 and immediately West of the Canaveral Locks, as well as a small area of Kar's Park access channel, which intersects cut 13 approximately 9,400ft north of the Canaveral Barge Canal.
There will be floating and submerged pipeline running from the dredge towards the spoil site that is located directly west of the intersection of Cut 13 and Cut 14. There will also be a booster and support equipment present during portions of the project. Construction will take place during daylight hours 7 days/week, but equipment and pipeline will remain on site during evening hours.
On 17 April one day of dredging will occur along Canaveral Lock’s west approach wall requiring the lock to be closed 07.00am to 11.00am and 12.00pm to 4.00om. Canaveral Lock normal hours are 6.00am to 9.30pm.
Call the Canaveral Lock shift operator at 321-783-5421 between 6.0am and 9.00pm for up-to-date locking information that day.
For specific dredge information contact dredges Bayonet Point and Tiger Point. Both will monitor VHFFM channel 16.
Mariners are urged to transit at their slowest safe speed to minimize wake and proceed with caution around dredging equipment and pipeline.
