Final preparations under way to bring dredger to the Maldives

Final preparations under way to bring dredger to the MaldivesNew Vessels // April 13, 2017
Final preparations are underway to bring Maldives Transport and Contracting Company’s Easy dredge 3700 Mahaa Jarraafu to the Maldives by the end of April 2017.
Speaking to the media, MTCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Ibrahim Ziyath, said the dredger is undergoing final evaluations and he expects it to arrive in Maldives sometime later this month, as soon as the consultants give the go-ahead.
The dredger, which cost approximately US$36 million, was constructed by IHC at Nantong Rainbow Marine shipyard in China.
The hopper suction dredger will be able to dredge sand from a depth of 50m.
More articles from this category