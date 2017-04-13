Eastern Shipbuilding launches Weeks Marine dredger Magdalen

Magdalen is being built for Weeks Marine.

Eastern Shipbuilding has confirmed the launch on 31 March 2017 of the trailing suction hopper dredger Magdalen.

The 356ft, twin screw, US flag trailer is under construction at Eastern’s Allanton Panama City, Florida facility for Weeks marine.

Magdalen is a Royal IHC design and has 5,682 bhp, with two GE 16V250 main engines and two 3,400kW shaft generators and an auxiliary generator (a GE 6L250) of 1,423kW.

Classed by Lloyd’s Register 100A1 Hopper Dredger, LMC, UMS, the dredger has a hopper capacity of 8,550 cubic yards and two 1,600kW booster pumps. The dredge pump has 1,600kW and the jet pumps 445kW.

