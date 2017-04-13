Dredging News Online

A publication for the worldwide dredging industry published by Clarkson Research

  • advertise here
Menu

Boskalis orders self-propelled mega cutter suction dredger

New Vessels // April 13, 2017

Royal Boskalis Westminster has ordered a new self-propelled mega cutter suction from IHC Merwede.

The vessel will be a sister vessel to Helios, which will be taken into service later this year.

Like Helios, the new vessel will also have a total installed power of 23,700kW, a pumping capacity of 15,600kW and a maximum cutter capacity of 7,000kW.

The new cutters can dredge in extremely hard ground at depths ranging from 6m to 35m.

The new vessel is expected to be commissioned in the course of 2020.

More articles from this category

More news

Online products

Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
Offshore Shipping Online
World Offshore Field Development Guides
OPL shop

Vessel registers