Boskalis orders self-propelled mega cutter suction dredger

Boskalis orders self-propelled mega cutter suction dredgerNew Vessels // April 13, 2017
Royal Boskalis Westminster has ordered a new self-propelled mega cutter suction from IHC Merwede.
The vessel will be a sister vessel to Helios, which will be taken into service later this year.
Like Helios, the new vessel will also have a total installed power of 23,700kW, a pumping capacity of 15,600kW and a maximum cutter capacity of 7,000kW.
The new cutters can dredge in extremely hard ground at depths ranging from 6m to 35m.
The new vessel is expected to be commissioned in the course of 2020.
