Oregon Coast Clamshell Maintenance Dredging 2017 - Special Notice
Solicitation Number: W9127N-17-B-0008
Agency: Department of the Army
Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Location: USACE District, Portland
Notice Type: Special Notice
Synopsis:
Added: Apr 14, 2017 4:06 pm
THIS IS A SPECIAL NOTICE OF AN OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY TO DISCUSS PROPOSED UPCOMING CLAMSHELL DREDGING WORK. NO AWARD WILL BE MADE FROM THIS INITIAL NOTICE. NO SOLICITATION, SPECIFICATIONS, OR DRAWINGS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME. THIS IS NOT AN INVITATION FOR BIDS.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Portland District requests industry participation in a pre-solicitation telephone conference meeting to discuss upcoming clamshell dredging work at Port Orford, Curry County, Oregon and Baker Bay, Pacific County, Washington. The telephone conference call is scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. Opportunity will be given to participants to discuss any questions, concerns, or comments regarding the potential upcoming work.
Firms interested in participating in this industry pre-solicitation telephone conference meeting are requested to email the contract specialist, Mr. David Boone, at david.c.boone@usace.army.mil and provide the names and email addresses of the individuals who will be attending. Call-in information will be provided to attendees via email at least one day prior to the scheduled call.
This industry telephone conference call is for market research and planning purposes and is not a solicitation.
Contracting Office Address:
Attn: CECT-NWP
PO Box 2946
Portland, Oregon 97208-2946
United States
Place of Performance:
Port Orford, Curry County, Oregon and Baker Bay, Pacific County, Washington
United States
Primary Point of Contact:
David C. Boone,
Contract Specialist
david.c.boone@usace.army.mil
Phone: 5038084614
