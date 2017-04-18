Maintenance Dredging Wilmington Harbour, Christina River - Presolicitation

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912BU-17-B-0013

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Philadelphia

Notice Type: Presolicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 13, 2017 4:10 pm

This acquisition is a fixed price procurement for Maintenance dredging of the Wilmington Harbor Christina River,Delaware - (a) Dredging will be required to a depth of 35 feet MLLW (Datum) plus 1-foot allowable over depth within the contract work limits from Station 0+000 to Station 1+650. Dredging will be required to a distance of 25 feet outside the North Channel edge when required dredging depths exist inside the channel along the perimeter of the north edge. (b) Dredging will be required to a depth of 38 feet MLLW (Datum) plus 1-foot allowable over depth within the contract work limits from Station 1+650 to Station 6+236. Dredging will be required to a distance of 25 feet outside the North Channel edge, north turning basin edges, and entrance widening (flare) when required dredging depths exist inside the channel and basin, along the perimeter of the aforementioned north limits. (c) No side slopes or end slopes are specified for this contract. (d) Over depth dredging shall be limited by a vertical plane through the required depth contour. (e) The use of hopper or clamshell bucket dredges shall not be permitted under this contract. (f) The Government-furnished disposal area available for use under this contract is Wilmington Harbor North Disposal Area. Estimated cost range for this procurement is $1,000,000 to $5,000,000.

The NAICS Code for this project is 237990. Issue date is on or about 1 May 2017 with a bid opening date of 11:00 a.m. on or about 31 May 2017. Solicitation documents, plans and specifications will only be available via the Federal Business Opportunities (FBO) homepage located at https://www.fbo.gov/. Registration for plans and specifications should be made via FBO Internet homepage and hard copies will not be available. No written or fax requests will be accepted. It is the contractor's responsibility to monitor FBO for any amendments. Also, contractors who receive a federal contract of $25,000.00 are required by legislation (FAR 22.1310(b)) to submit an

annual VETS-100 Report on your employment of targeted veterans. Information on submitting your report may be obtained by calling 1-703-461-2460 or by accessing the following Internet website: http://vets.dol.gov/vets100/. All contractors must be registered in the DODs Central Contractor Registration database as required by DFARS 204.7300. Davis Bacon rates will be applicable to the construction and bonding is required. Please review all bonds and accompanying documents required to be submitted. Affirmative action to insure equal employment opportunity is applicable to the resulting contract. Liquidated damages will be specified. This procurement is advertised as Unrestricted.

Contracting Office Address:

100 Penn Square East

Wanamaker Bldg (RM 643)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3390

United States

Place of Performance:

Place of Performance: U.S. Army Engineer District, Philadelphia, Wanamaker Building, 100 Penn Square East,

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Leonard Buhrow,

Contract Specialist

Leonard.E.Buhrow@usace.army.mil

Phone: 215-656-6761

Fax: 215-656-6780

Secondary Point of Contact:

Gregory C. Keaton ,

Contract Specialist

gregory.c.keaton@usace.army.mil

Phone: 215-656-3826

Source: FedBizOpps

