Houston Ship Channel, Lost Lake Placement Area Dewatering - Award

Contracts & Tenders // April 18, 2017

Solicitation Number: w9126g-17-b-0006

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Fort Worth

Notice Type: Award Notice

Contract Award Date: April 12, 2017

Contract Award Number: W9126G-17-C-0028

Contract Award Dollar Amount: 1289600.00

Contract Line Item Number: 0001-0004

Contractor Awarded Name:
RLB Contracting, Inc.
Contractor Awarded DUNS:
555576417

Contractor Awarded Address:
PO Box 1739

Port Lavaca, Texas 77979
United States

Synopsis:
Added: Apr 13, 2017 11:38 am
Dewatering of Lost Lake Placement Area, an upland dredge material disposal site. Schedule No. 1 work consists of approximately 60,000 linear feet of perimeter and lateral ditching in wet site conditions. Option consists of an additional 10,000 linear feet of perimeter and lateral ditching.

Contracting Office Address:
Attn: CESWF-CT
PO Box 17300
Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300
United States

Primary Point of Contact:
Lucille R. Smith,
Contract Specialist
lucille.r.smith@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097663845

Secondary Point of Contact:
Maria E. Rodriguez,
Contracting Officer
maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097666331
Fax: 4097663010

Source: FedBizOpps

