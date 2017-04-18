Houston Ship Channel, Lost Lake Placement Area Dewatering - Award

Houston Ship Channel, Lost Lake Placement Area Dewatering - AwardContracts & Tenders // April 18, 2017
Solicitation Number: w9126g-17-b-0006
Agency: Department of the Army
Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Location: USACE District, Fort Worth
Notice Type: Award Notice
Contract Award Date: April 12, 2017
Contract Award Number: W9126G-17-C-0028
Contract Award Dollar Amount: 1289600.00
Contract Line Item Number: 0001-0004
Contractor Awarded Name:
RLB Contracting, Inc.
Contractor Awarded DUNS:
555576417
Contractor Awarded Address:
PO Box 1739
Port Lavaca, Texas 77979
United States
Synopsis:
Added: Apr 13, 2017 11:38 am
Dewatering of Lost Lake Placement Area, an upland dredge material disposal site. Schedule No. 1 work consists of approximately 60,000 linear feet of perimeter and lateral ditching in wet site conditions. Option consists of an additional 10,000 linear feet of perimeter and lateral ditching.
Contracting Office Address:
Attn: CESWF-CT
PO Box 17300
Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300
United States
Primary Point of Contact:
Lucille R. Smith,
Contract Specialist
lucille.r.smith@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097663845
Secondary Point of Contact:
Maria E. Rodriguez,
Contracting Officer
maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097666331
Fax: 4097663010
Source: FedBizOpps
