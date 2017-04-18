Houston Ship Channel, Lost Lake Placement Area Dewatering - Award

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: w9126g-17-b-0006

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Fort Worth

Notice Type: Award Notice

Contract Award Date: April 12, 2017

Contract Award Number: W9126G-17-C-0028

Contract Award Dollar Amount: 1289600.00

Contract Line Item Number: 0001-0004

Contractor Awarded Name:

RLB Contracting, Inc.

Contractor Awarded DUNS:

555576417

Contractor Awarded Address:

PO Box 1739

Port Lavaca, Texas 77979

United States

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 13, 2017 11:38 am

Dewatering of Lost Lake Placement Area, an upland dredge material disposal site. Schedule No. 1 work consists of approximately 60,000 linear feet of perimeter and lateral ditching in wet site conditions. Option consists of an additional 10,000 linear feet of perimeter and lateral ditching.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CESWF-CT

PO Box 17300

Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Lucille R. Smith,

Contract Specialist

lucille.r.smith@usace.army.mil

Phone: 4097663845

Secondary Point of Contact:

Maria E. Rodriguez,

Contracting Officer

maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil

Phone: 4097666331

Fax: 4097663010

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

Oregon Coast Clamshell Maintenance Dredging 2017 - Special Notice Contracts & Tenders //

Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council to amend funding priorities list Dredging Organisations //

Science matters to our coasts says ASBPA News //

Final preparations under way to bring dredger to the Maldives New Vessels //

Eastern Shipbuilding launches Weeks Marine dredger Magdalen New Vessels //

Boskalis orders self-propelled mega cutter suction dredger New Vessels //

Navfac Northwest Waterfront multiple award construction contract Contracts & Tenders //

Pipeline Dredge for multiple projects near Hatteras and Ocacroke Islands Contracts & Tenders //

Industry Day - Regional Hopper Dredge for USACE South Atlantic Division Contracts & Tenders //