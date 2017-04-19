Rohr Dredge North America appoints new manager

Rohr Dredge North America appoints new managerCompany News // April 19, 2017
Rohr Dredge North America has promoted Kurt Syverson to the position of Manager.
Mr Syverson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 2003 from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. He has been a valuable member of Ellicott Dredge Technologies’ engineering group since August of 2003.
Over the 13 plus years at Ellicott Dredge Technologies, in addition to his design responsibilities, he gained knowledge in manufacturing operations, project management and overall dredging practices.
In his new capacity, Kurt will be responsible for all facets of the operation, from sales through field assembly.
