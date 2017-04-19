US: DNR grants will help remove sediment in public waters

Project Updates

//

Eight Indiana counties will be able to address sediment problems in lakes and rivers, thanks to US$617,500 in grant funding from the DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) programme.

Silver Lake in Kosciusko County will receive US$145,000 for sediment removal.

LARE grants are administered through DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. Division director Mark Reiter said the funding will support 11 projects this year.

“The goal for these projects is to improve public accessibility to Indiana waterways and lakes,” Reiter said.

“Improved access will increase recreation opportunities for boaters, anglers, paddlers and others who love water.”

The 11 projects were chosen in a competitive process from applications submitted by local sponsors, who agree to share at least 20 percent of the cost.

Three grants are for developing a sediment removal plan, which is the first step in any LARE dredging project. Eight projects include sediment removal. Projects to dredge lake inlets or boating access channels receive the highest priority for LARE funding. Whole-lake dredging is generally too expensive for any entity to address.

LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. This user-funded programme benefits boaters all over the state.

The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own.

More articles from this category

More news

USACE awards contract for placement area dewatering Contracts & Tenders //

Public notice issued about Jefferson County ecosystem restoration study Environmental Issues //

Rohr Dredge North America appoints new manager Company News //

US: DNR grants will help remove sediment in public waters Project Updates //

Maryland: Department of Environment develops guidelines for reuse of dredged material Environmental Issues //

Oregon Coast Clamshell Maintenance Dredging 2017 - Special Notice Contracts & Tenders //

Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council to amend funding priorities list Dredging Organisations //

Science matters to our coasts says ASBPA News //