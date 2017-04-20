Dewatering of Mid-Bay Placement Area, Galveston Bay - Sources Sought

Solicitation Number: W9126G-17-S-0017

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Fort Worth

Notice Type: Sources Sought

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 11, 2017 4:04 pm

SOURCES SOUGHT SYNOPSIS

For

Houston Ship Channel, Mid-Bay Placement Area Dewatering,

Chambers County, TX

Sources Sought No. W9126G-17-S-0017

This is a SOURCES SOUGHT SYNOPSIS. This announcement seeks information from industry, which will be used for preliminary planning purposes. PROVIDE ALL OF THE INFORMATION REQUESTED. No proposals are being requested or accepted with this synopsis. THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION FOR PROPOSALS AND NO CONTRACT SHALL BE AWARDED FROM THIS SYNOPSIS. Respondents will not be notified of the results of the evaluation. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked to solicit for and award a project/procurement for Dewatering of Mid-Bay Placement Area, an upland site in the middle of Galveston Bay, Chambers County, TX. Work consists of approximately 45,000 Linear Feet (LF) of perimeter and lateral ditching in very wet site conditions, with option for approximately 9,000 additional LF of lateral and perimeter ditching. The type of solicitation to be issued will depend upon the responses to this synopsis. No reimbursement will be made for any costs associated with providing information in response to this synopsis or any follow up information requests.

The purpose of this synopsis is to gain knowledge of interest, capabilities and qualifications of various members of industry, to include the Small Business Community: Small Business, Section 8(a), Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUB-Zone), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The Government must ensure there is adequate competition among the potential pool of responsible contractors.

FULL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROJECT TO INCLUDE:

1. The following activities are anticipated under this contract, including:

Dewatering of Mid-Bay Placement Area, and upland site in the middle of Galveston Bay. Work consists of perimeter and lateral ditching and berm construction in site with very wet conditions.

The purpose of dewatering is to consolidate dredged material placed within the site. Due to the soft and wet conditions of the dredge material within the worksite footprint, the Contractor should expect the sides of the newly dug ditches to slough as work proceeds and shall excavate as necessary to maintain constant drainage and ultimate acceptance of the ditches. Contractor will need to have prior experience with dewatering contracts and will need to use equipment such as long reach excavators and low ground pressure equipment.

2. Estimated construction range $1,000,000.00 to $5,000,000.00.

3. NAICS Code 237990, Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

4. SB Size Standard, $36.5M.

5. PSC Code - Z2KF

6. Bonding Requirements - The Contractor shall provide Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) calendar days after award. The contractor shall begin work within ten (10) calendar days after acknowledgement of the Notice to Proceed.

7. Completion Time for this project is 185 calendar days. Completion time for Option 1 is 35 calendar days.

8. Pre-award information is due ten (10) working days after bid opening.

Prior Government contract work is not required for submitting a response under this sources sought synopsis.

Anticipated solicitation issuance date is on or about JUN 2017, and the estimated bid opening date will be on or about AUG 2017. The official Synopsis citing the solicitation number will be issued on Federal Business Opportunities www.fbo.gov and inviting firms to register electronically to receive a copy of the solicitation when it is issued.

FIRMS RESPONSE SHALL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

1. Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) & Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) (This information can be obtained from your System for Award Management (SAM) registration at www.sam.gov).

2. Firm's name, address, point of contact, phone number, and e-mail address.

3. Indicate whether your firm will submit a bid for this project if this project is set-aside for Small Business, 8(a), Hub zone Small Business, Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business, or Service disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

4. Qualifications: Responses to this sources sought announcement shall indicate specialized experience and technical competence in work similar to the work required in paragraph 1 under Full Description above. Provide up to 3 examples of work comparable in magnitude and complexity performed within the past 3 years as a prime contractor (include brief description of the project, customer name, and dollar value of the project). The evaluation will consider overall experience.

5. State the Firm's small business category and Business Size (Small Business, 8(a), Hub zone Small Business, Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business, or Service disabled Veteran- Owned Small Business.)

6. Firm's Joint Venture information if applicable - existing.

7. State your firm's single bonding amount and your firm's aggregate bonding amount. State whether your firm can provide a Bid Bond (20% of total bid amount), and Performance and Payment Bond (100% of the contract amount).

Firms responding to this sources sought announcement, who fail to provide ALL of the required information requested may not be used to assist the Government in the acquisition decision, which is the intent of this sources sought announcement.

Interested Firm's shall respond to this Sources Sought Synopsis no later than 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CDT), 21 APR 2017. All interested firms must be registered in SAM to be eligible for award of Government contracts. Mail, fax or email your response to Traci D. Robicheaux, Galveston, 2000 Fort Point Road, Galveston, TX 77550-1229, traci.d.robicheaux@usace.army.mil , telephone 409-766-6306.

EMAIL IS THE PREFERRED METHOD WHEN RECEIVING RESPONSES TO THIS SYNOPSIS.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CESWF-CT

PO Box 17300

Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300

United States

Place of Performance:

Chambers County, Texas

Galveston, Texas 77550

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Traci D. Robicheaux,

Contracting Officer

traci.d.robicheaux@usace.army.mil

Phone: 4097666306

Secondary Point of Contact:

Maria E. Rodriguez,

Contracting Officer

maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil

Phone: 4097666331

Source: FedBizOpps

