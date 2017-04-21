Royal IHC holds dredging seminar in Jakarta

On 12 April 2017, Royal IHC held a dredging seminar in Indonesia. The seminar, which took place in Jakarta, reflected IHC’s commitment to the Indonesian market and its desire to strengthen and support the dredging industry throughout Indonesia.

The aim was to give the attendants an insight into the world of dredging and encourage contractors and other relevant parties to enter the field of dredging by sharing our knowledge in this market.n

IHC personnel explained the basics of dredging and advised on the selection of equipment. They presented a business case, introduced the company's consultancy maintenance support and financing solutions.

Guest speaker Siebe Schuur, Head of the Economic Department at the Embassy of The Netherlands in Jakarta, discussed the need for dredging in his presentation ‘Dredging: an essential tool in water management’. Mr Lekatompessy, President of PT Humpuss, discussed dredging in Indonesia

“We were delighted to welcome as many as 65 interested people and business friends in the dredging industry,” said Arjen Verhoeff, Area Sales Director. “It was held in a great setting, and we had several inspiring presentations about the dredging industry. It was a great way to share knowledge and experience. The concept of these seminars works well."

