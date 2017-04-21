Australia: funding available for coastal dredging in New South Wales

News

//

New South Wales' Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast, Scot MacDonald MLC, says coastal councils can apply for NSW Government funding for essential dredging projects under the 'Rescuing Our Waterways' programme.

Mr MacDonald said the state government recently announced an additional A$6 million over four years for the Rescuing Our Waterways program, as part of the NSW Coastal Dredging Strategy.

“This funding will help improve the accessibility, health and safety of our regional waterways for recreational and commercial vessels,” Mr MacDonald said. “Rescuing Our Waterways is delivered in partnership between State Government and councils.

“The programme has already benefitted a number of communities along the coast, improving access to local waterways. I encourage local councils to find out more about this fantastic initiative to ensure our community continues to enjoy our coastal harbours and rivers,” Mr MacDonald said.

Councils can apply for up to 50 per cent of the cost of a project.

Applications for the Rescuing Our Waterways program are now open and close 23 June 2017.

