DEME wins contracts around Europe

Companies in the DEME Group have won a number of contracts in Europe.

DEME’s German subsidiary Nordsee Nassbagger- und Tiefbau GmbH, based in Bremen, has acquired a maintenance dredging contract on the River Elbe in Germany. The contract was awarded to a joint venture, including DEME’s German subsidiary, for a period of two years. DEME will maintain the whole 116 km long fairway of the Elbe between the North Sea and Hamburg. The trailing suction hopper dredger Marieke will be deployed on the maintenance works as soon as the vessel has finalised the reclamation works for the port expansion in Cuxhaven.

As Nordsee Nassbagger- und Tiefbau is also executing a two-year maintenance dredging contract on the River Weser, ensuring the navigational depth to the port of Bremerhaven, which means that DEME is now maintaining the fairways towards the two biggest container ports in Germany.

DEME also recently acquired several new contracts in France in the ports of Calais, Boulogne-sur-Mer, Brest and Bordeaux. At the ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer DEME’s French subsidiary, Société de Dragage International (SDI), will execute maintenance dredging works. In the port of Brest SDI will participate in the building of a new 400m quay wall and a 100m wide platform as part of a new terminal for heavy loads. In Bordeaux a water injection dredging campaign will be executed on the Gironde river, required to maintain access to the port.

In the UK, DEME’s UK subsidiary NewWaves Solutions Ltd was awarded a contract for the dredging and beach recharge works at Dawlish Warren (Cornwall).

In Spain DEME has secured a contract for dredging works in the port of Barcelona for the construction of a new quay wall. Work will start in May 2017.

