Vilano Beach receives much needed sand

Project Updates

//

A US Army Corps of Engineers dredging project is placing sand on critically eroded areas of Vilano Beach; however, the project will not cover as much of the beach as originally anticipated.

The sand placement is using material dredged from the Intracoastal Waterway (IWW) and the St Augustine Inlet. The federally authorized channels are routinely maintained for navigational safety purposes.

Channel surveys completed prior to Hurricane Matthew estimated about 250,000 cubic yards could be dredged from the IWW and St Augustine Inlet.

Based on recent construction surveys, however, it appears that Hurricane Matthew removed much of the shoaled material naturally and, consequently, less material remains available in the channel. This reduction in volume will reduce the overall length of the project.

Originally the Corps and the Florida Inland Navigation District hoped to dredge enough sand to place along 10,000 feet along Vilano Beach. The revised quantity will still protect some of the most critically eroded areas; however, the sand placement may only reach 3,000 feet of shoreline starting from the south end of the beach. The initial high estimate helped ensure that the Corps had property easements for as much work as possible if sand was available.

“The Corps, Florida Inland Navigation District, and St Johns County left no stone unturned to ensure that all the dredged sand would go to Vilano Beach rather than to the previously contracted placement site at Anastasia State Park,” said Project Manager Jason Harrah. “It’s unfortunate that Mother Nature (through Hurricane Matthew) removed much of the material which, in turn, reduced the amount of shoreline we could place sand on.”

The Corps now estimates that the dredged material will get placed on the shoreline from San Pelayo Court north to about Carcaba Road (monument R-117 to R-114). Beach placement is set to end May 1.

More articles from this category

More news

US: dredging under way again at Lake Decatur Project Updates //

US: Merrimack River Beach Alliance discussing beach erosion plan Contracts & Tenders //

Galveston USACE awards contract for routine testing of dredged material Contracts & Tenders //

Research sheds new light on forces that threaten sensitive coastlines Research & Development //

Damen celebrates 90th anniversary Company News //

Vilano Beach receives much needed sand Project Updates //

Australia: dredging to start at Bandy Creek Project Updates //

ABPmer to support Port of Waterford Research & Development //

Royal IHC holds dredging seminar in Jakarta Company News //

World Bank approves loan for Indian waterway project Project Updates //

Ellicott completes refurbishment of GLDD cutter suction dredger Project Updates //

DEME wins contracts around Europe Contracts & Tenders //