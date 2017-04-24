Australia: dredging to start at Bandy Creek

Maintenance dredging was due to commence at Bandy Creek Boat Harbour on Sunday 23 April.

The Bandy Creek boat ramp will be temporarily unavailable between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm for the launch of the dredge vessel Cooper II. There may also be restricted access to the cark park area at this time.

Boat users are advised to use the Esperance Beach town boat ramp as an alternative launch during this period. The Bandy Creek boat ramp is expected to be available again after 12.00pm.

Maintenance dredging will remove some 60,000 cubic metres of sand from the harbour entrance over a three month period.

Dredging activity is undertaken every two years to ensure all commercial fishing, charter industry and recreational vessels have safe access to Bandy Creek Boat Harbour.

