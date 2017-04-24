ABPmer to support Port of Waterford

ABPmer to support Port of WaterfordResearch & Development // April 24, 2017
ABPmer has been commissioned by the Port of Waterford to develop hydrodynamic and sediment models of the Waterford Estuary, as part of its Master Plan process.
By replicating present conditions the model will be used to optimize the port’s current dredge commitment along with informing feasibility studies, environmental assessments, designs and construction plans for the port’s ongoing growth.
Heidi Roberts, Head of Physical Processes at ABPmer said: “We are delighted to be asked to support the Port of Waterford in its future ambitions. As the in-house marine science advisor to Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest ports group, we know that successful design and operation of ports is dependent on understanding the natural environment.”
To inform and calibrate the models, it is essential to have a good understanding of the tidal and flow conditions both spatially and temporally within and throughout the estuary. ABPmer has therefore contracted Hydrographic Surveys Ltd, a local survey company to undertake water quality surveys and to assist them in deploying instruments
More articles from this category