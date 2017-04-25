US: dredging under way again at Lake Decatur

US: dredging under way again at Lake DecaturProject Updates // April 25, 2017
The Herald & Review reports that dredging work is underway for the year in two parts of Lake Decatur, with more than half of the $91 million project now complete.
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, the city’s contractor on the project, started work on 31 March in Basin 2 and the Sand Creek area, said Keith Alexander, the city’s water production manager. The crews shut down for the winter each year.
Because Basin 2 includes the Nelson Park shoreline, this part of the work is when boaters are most likely to encounter the dredging equipment that includes booster stations, the large dredge and a significant length of floating dredge pipeline.
