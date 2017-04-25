US: Merrimack River Beach Alliance discussing beach erosion plan

The Newburyport News reports that the Merrimack River Beach Alliance is continuing discussion about plans to dredge sand from the Merrimack and Piscataqua Rivers that would be used on area beaches to protect houses threatened by beach erosion.

The MRBA met with Department of Conservation and Army Corps Engineers representatives reecntly to discuss plans for the project, which aims to dredge 600,000 cubic yards of sand from the two rivers and use it to build up beaches affected by erosion in Salisbury and Newbury.

The project is being funded by a US$2 million environmental bond bill, which state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said would only be able to cover one of the projects.

For this reason, Tarr said the Piscataqua River project may not continue, but the alliance and state officials plan to apply for a pilot program that would give them a non-federal sponsorship and allow them to complete both projects.

Tarr said that while exact locations where the sand will be dumped have not been determined, models are being created to help determine the locations that would best benefit the beaches.

