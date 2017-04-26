Maintenance Dredging at Station Humboldt Bay - Presolicitation

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: HSCG88-17-B-PQQ146

Agency: Department of Homeland Security

Office: United States Coast Guard (USCG)

Location: Commanding Officer, USCG Civil Engineering Unit Oakland

Notice Type: Presolicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 20, 2017 2:45 pm

This acquisition is proceeding as an UNRESTRICTED, Invitation for Bid (IFB)

All questions should be directed to the Contract Specialist, Denver Johnson, at

(510-637-5588) or e-mail: denver.l.johnson@uscg.mil

Estimated Cost Range: $500,000.00 - $1,000,000.00

Project Description: The work includes:

Conduct maintenance dredging of up to 2,000 cubic yards (cy) at the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station Humboldt Bay, Old Navy Road, Samoa, California. The work includes dredging to a permitted design depth of -8 feet (ft.) mean lower low water (MLLW) plus a 2ft. over depth allowance. The sediment shall be removed using a mechanical clamshell dredge and transported by barge for disposal at the Humboldt Bay Open Ocean Disposal Site (HOODS).

Payment under this contract shall be lump sum to remove sufficient material to restore the dredge area to specified depths utilizing the MLLW Datum. All in-water work shall be completed during the approved in-water work window of August 1 to September 30 and coordinated with USCG staff as to not interfere with USCG vessel and station operations. The Contractor is responsible for complying with all permit conditions from the Army Corps of Engineers, National Marine Fisheries Service consultation requirements, and conditions required by the State of California Water Quality Control Board and California Coastal Commission.

The solicitation will be available on/about May 5, 2017 for Viewing/downloading documents

Contracting Office Address:

1301 Clay Street, Suite 700N

Oakland, California 94612-5203

United States

Place of Performance:

US Coast Guard (USCG) Station Humboldt Bay, Old Navy Road, Samoa, California

Samoa, California 95519

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Denver Johnson,

Contract Specialist

denver.l.johnson@uscg.mil

Phone: 5106375588

Secondary Point of Contact:

Jeffrey Cross,

Contracting Officer

Jeffrey.A.Cross@uscg.mil

Phone: 510-637-5579

Fax: 510-637-5728

Source: FedBizOpps

