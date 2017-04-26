Yokohama North Dock Maintenance Dredging, Japan - Presolicitation

Solicitation Number: W912HV-17-B-0003

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Japan

Notice Type: Presolicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 24, 2017 2:21 am

PRE-SOLICITATION NOTICE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineering District (JED) is providing a PRE-SOLICITATION notice for an upcoming Invitation for Bid (IFB) entitled: Yokohama North Dock Maintenance Dredging, Yokohama, Japan.

The subject requirement will only be solicited to LOCAL SOURCES IN JAPAN through the utilization of full and open competition procedures. Local sources are those organization which are physically located and licensed to conduct business in Japan.

PROJECT INFORMATION

Project Title: Yokohama North Dock Maintenance Dredging, Yokohama, Japan

Project Location: Yokohama, Japan

North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code: 237990

Project Magnitude: Between ¥1,000,000,000 and ¥2,500,000,000 (Japanese YEN)

*Utilizing a rate of: 100 Yen to 1 U.S. Dollar*

Project Description: The subject requirement is inclusive of maintenance dredging and subsequent disposal of approximately 50,000 cubic meters of dredge sediments within the U.S. Exclusive Use Area (EUA) in the v-shaped turning basin and wet storage area at Yokohama North Dock located in Kanagawa, Japan. The turning basin shall be dredged to a depth of (-) 5.0 meters while the wet storage area shall be dredged to a depth of (-) 5.6 meters. The estimated volume of material to be dredged is 40,000 cubic meters; approximately 9,700 cubic meters from the turning basin and 30,300 cubic meters from the wet storage area. All dredged material shall be disposed of at either the Yokosuka Ise-Cho Disposal Facility or other available land reclamation sites. Incidental work is inclusive of but not limited to conducting hydrographic surveys to verify dredging depths, Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) identification/clearing, turbidity monitoring and environmental species monitoring.

SOLICIATION INFORMATION:

1. The Government intends to solicit the forthcoming requirement in May 2017.

2. Traditional hard copies of technical specifications and plans will not be available; however, all solicitation documents including amendments will be posted to the Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOpps) website (www.fbo.gov) for access by interested parties. Note: In order to receive notification of issued amendments, interested parties must be registered on FedBizOpps as an interested vendor. Please be advised, if you are not registered, the Government is not responsible for providing you with notifications to any changes to the solicitation.

3. In order to be eligible to receive a contract award with the U.S. Department of Defense, firms must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). This database can be accessed at www.sam.gov.

4. Faxed or electronic bids will not be accepted. All bids must be hand carried or delivered by mail to the USACE Japan District Office:

US Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

Contracting Division

Room 147, Building 250, Camp Zama

Zama-shi, Kanagawa-ken 252-8511 Japan

5. Firms which have not submitted Bidders Mailing List Applications to this office are requested to go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineering District,

Contracting Division website: http://www.poj.usace.army.mil/BusinessWithUs/GettingStarted.aspx to download the Bidders Mailing List Application. Such firms shall be required to complete the aforementioned application and submit documents indicating they are registered with the Government of Japan to perform construction in Japan and possess both the necessary construction licenses and permits required to perform the requisite work identified in the solicitation. This documentation must be submitted prior to or at the time of proposal submission.

6. Only local sources will be considered under this solicitation. Local sources are sources (e.g. corporations, partnerships or Joint Ventures [For a Joint Venture, the Joint Venture as an independent entity must satisfy the local source requirements or in the alternative, each member of the Joint Venture must individually satisfy the local source requirements]) that are physically located in Japan and authorized (i.e. licensed and registered) to perform in Japan, the type of construction work specified in this solicitation. Specifically, a prospective offeror must be duly authorized to operate and conduct business in Japan and must fully comply with all laws, decrees, labor standards, and regulations of Japan during the performance of the resultant contract. Additionally, prior to award of the contract, offerors must be registered with the Government of Japan to do construction work in Japan and possess necessary construction licenses and permits to perform the requisite work identified in the solicitation.

NOTE: This is PRE-SOLICITATION notice for a forthcoming construction project and is NOT a solicitation. Pursuant to FAR 36.213-2, this notice has been issued to stimulate interest in bidding for this project.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CECE-POJ

Unit 45010

APO, AP 96338-5010

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Tedra N Thompson

Contract Specialist

Tedra.N.Thompson.civ@usace.army.mil

Phone: 045-407-8725

Secondary Point of Contact:

Theodore T Turney

Contracting Officer

Theodore.T.Turney.civ@usace.army.mil

Phone: 045-407-8836

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CECT-POJ

Unit 45010

APO, 96338-5010

United States

Place of Performance:

Yokohama, Japan

Primary Point of Contact:

Tedra N Thompson

Tedra.N.Thompson.civ@usace.army.mil

Phone: 0464078725

Secondary Point of Contact:

Theodore T. Turney,

Contracting Officer

theodore.t.turney.civ@usace.army.mil

Phone: 3152638836

Source: FedBizOpps

