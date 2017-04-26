Meeting planned to discus Port Arthur berth expansion

Project Updates

//

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on 3 May 2017 beginning at 10.00am at the Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center, 401 Houston Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas 77641-1646 to discuss the Texas Berth 5 Expansion Project.

The project consists of the furnishing of all materials, equipment, tools, labor, supervision, services, and performing all operations in connection with the construction of wharf deck, new bulkhead wall, existing bulkhead wall improvements, anchor wall, bulkhead return wall, low mast light poles and associated foundations, shoreline stabilization, dredging, filling of the Grannis Ditch, site fill, fencing, hydromulching, and other work associated with the extension of the existing dock located at the Port of Port Arthur, including any and all demolition required to accommodate the new construction, all as more specifically set forth in the Berth 5 Expansion Project Construction Manual issued by the Port of Port Arthur and dated April 2017 (the “Berth 5 Expansion Project”).

Registration for the conference will begin on-site at 9.00am on 3 May 2017 and there will no admission after 10.00am.

Thereafter, sealed bids addressed to the Port of Port Arthur for the Berth 5 Expansion Project will be received at the office of the Port Director, Floyd Gaspard, until 10.00am local time on May 24, 2017 and all bids received will immediately thereafter be opened and read on May 24, 2017 at 221 Houston Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas.

A performance bond and payment bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100 per cent) of the contract price, will be required in accordance with State Law for any contract in excess of Fifty Thousand (US$50,000) Dollars. A Bid Bond in the amount of 5 per cent of the total bid must also be submitted with the Bid documents.

Each bidder will be required to hold insurance naming the Port of Port Arthur as an additional insured and certificate holder under the policy(ies), with minimum coverages as set forth in the Insurance Requirements of the Port of Port Arthur as detailed at its website, www.portpa.com.

Attention is called to the fact that this is a contract for construction of public works and that there must be paid on same not less than the prevailing wage rates which have been established by all applicable statutes and the terms of this contract pursuant to State Law and which are set out in detail in the contract documents. The contractor shall forfeit as a penalty to the Port of Port Arthur Ten (US$10.00) Dollars for each laborer, workman or mechanic employed, for each calendar day, or portion thereof, if such laborer, workman or mechanic is paid less than the said stipulated rates for any work done under this contract, by him, or by any subcontractor under him. A copy of such current wage schedule is included in the contract documents and any Equal Employment Opportunity requirements must be met.

This contract is issued by an organization which qualifies for exemption pursuant to the provisions of Article 20.04 (f) of the Texas Limited Sales, Excise and Use Tax Act. The Contractor performing this contract may purchase, rent or lease all material, supplies, equipment used or consumed in the performance of this contract by issuing to his suppliers an exemption certificate complying with State Comptroller’s ruling #95-0.07. For inspection of the existing facilities contact Floyd Gaspard, Port Director at: (409) 983-2011. For technical information, including drawings and specifications for the requested repairs and work, contact Laurence Emsley, PE, Collins Engineers, Inc., at (281) 378-1523 or the Port’s website at www.portpa.com. The Port of Port Arthur reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive any formalities.

More articles from this category

More news

Maintenance Dredging at Station Humboldt Bay - Presolicitation Contracts & Tenders //

Meeting planned to discus Port Arthur berth expansion Project Updates //

Gulf Coast Restoration Council modifies IFPL Environmental Issues //

Australia: trailing suction hopper dredger for Gipplands Ports launched New Vessels //

US: dredging under way again at Lake Decatur Project Updates //

US: Merrimack River Beach Alliance discussing beach erosion plan Contracts & Tenders //

Galveston USACE awards contract for routine testing of dredged material Contracts & Tenders //

Research sheds new light on forces that threaten sensitive coastlines Research & Development //

Damen celebrates 90th anniversary Company News //

Vilano Beach receives much needed sand Project Updates //

Australia: dredging to start at Bandy Creek Project Updates //

ABPmer to support Port of Waterford Research & Development //