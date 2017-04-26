Gulf Coast Restoration Council modifies IFPL

Environmental Issues

//

On 19 April 2017, the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council voted to approve two amendments to the Initial Funded Priorities List (FPL), one regarding the State of Louisiana Lowermost Mississippi River Management project (LMRM) and the other regarding the State of Florida Palm River Restoration Project Phase II, East McKay Bay project (Palm River).

With respect to LMRM, the FPL was amended to allocate the full US$9,300,000 in approved funding to the State of Louisiana. The Initial FPL had provided that LMRM funding was to be equally allocated between the State of Louisiana and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

With respect to Palm River, the FPL was amended to move the implementation phase of the project from FPL Category 2 (further Council consideration) to Category 1 (Council approval) and to reallocate US$87,750 from the Palm River planning activity (already in Category 1) to implementation. US$856,430 is now available for Palm River implementation.

These funds will be used for construction of three stormwater ponds, exotic vegetation removal, native planting, monitoring, management of exotic species and maintenance of culverts and stormwater ponds along the river at the mouth of McKay Bay.

More articles from this category

More news

Maintenance Dredging at Station Humboldt Bay - Presolicitation Contracts & Tenders //

Meeting planned to discus Port Arthur berth expansion Project Updates //

Gulf Coast Restoration Council modifies IFPL Environmental Issues //

Australia: trailing suction hopper dredger for Gipplands Ports launched New Vessels //

US: dredging under way again at Lake Decatur Project Updates //

US: Merrimack River Beach Alliance discussing beach erosion plan Contracts & Tenders //

Galveston USACE awards contract for routine testing of dredged material Contracts & Tenders //

Research sheds new light on forces that threaten sensitive coastlines Research & Development //

Damen celebrates 90th anniversary Company News //

Vilano Beach receives much needed sand Project Updates //

Australia: dredging to start at Bandy Creek Project Updates //

ABPmer to support Port of Waterford Research & Development //