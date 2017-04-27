Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental study for Everport Terminal

Environmental Issues

//

The Port of Los Angeles and US Army Corps of Engineers have prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Report (EIS/EIR) for the container terminal located at Berths 226-236 on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles, operated by Everport Terminal Services, Inc.

Everport, affiliated with Taiwan-based Evergreen Line, has a long-term lease with the Port for operation of the terminal through 2028, which would be extended 10 years. The proposed project would improve the container handling efficiency and capacity of the existing terminal to accommodate the projected fleet mix of larger container vessels that are anticipated to call at the Everport Container Terminal through 2038.

The Draft EIS/EIR includes a discussion of the proposed project’s environmental impacts and identifies mitigation measures to reduce these impacts as required under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). In 2014, the Port released a Notice of Preparation/Notice of Intent (NOP/NOI) to prepare the Draft EIS/EIR. The Draft EIS/EIR includes all of the comments received during the NOP/NOI public comment period.

The 45-day public comment and review period for the Draft EIS/EIR is from April 20 to June 5, 2017. During this time, the Port will accept written comments and hold a public meeting on 10 May 2017 6om, at Port of Los Angeles Administration Building, located at 425 S Palos Verdes Street in San Pedro, to present its findings and provide opportunity for public comment.

A copy of the document is available for public review at the following locations:

· Port of Los Angeles website.

· Port of Los Angeles Environmental Management Division, 222 W. 6th Street, Suite 900, San Pedro

· L.A. Public Library, San Pedro Branch, 931 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro

· L.A. Public Library, Wilmington Branch, 1300 North Avalon, Wilmington

· L.A. Public Library, Central Branch, 630 West 5th Street, Los Angeles

Comments on the Draft EIS/EIR must be submitted in writing by the end of the 45-day public review period and must be postmarked by June 5, 2017. Please submit written comments to:

Port of Los Angeles

Chris Cannon

Director of Environmental Management

P.O. Box 151

San Pedro, CA 90733-0151

ceqacomments@portla.org

US Army Corps of Engineers

Los Angeles District, Regulatory Division

Ventura Field Office

ATTN: Theresa Stevens, Ph.D.

2151 Alessandro Drive, Suite 110

Ventura, CA 93001

Theresa.Stevens@usace.army.mil

Comments sent via email should include the project title in the subject line and body of the email in letter format. Questions about this notice or project should be directed to the Port of Los Angeles Environmental Management Division at (310) 732-3675. For more information, visit portoflosangeles.org.

