UK: key role for Jenkins Marine at Poole Harbour project

UK: key role for Jenkins Marine at Poole Harbour projectNews // April 27, 2017
Following preliminary work carried out at the end of 2016 Jenkins Marine have been assisting BAM Nuttall with the new £10 million quayside construction development in Poole harbour (the South Quay Project).
The latest phase of works commenced in February this year. Jenkins Marine have provided workboats to move the large crane barge being used for piling operations. This is usually a two boat operation, using Stour and Frome, and supervised by experienced Jenkins Marine operatives positioning the pontoon to within half a metre accuracy.
Jenkins Marine vessels have also been involved in more general support services including the supply of storage pontoons (36m x 10m JML36 and 35m x 10m JML35), loaded with the new piles, to feed the piling barge.
The new quay will need approximately 1,800 tons of steel piles, all of which will be delivered by sea. Jenkins Marine are also providing assistance with demolition work for existing structures, dredging, and additional piling barges.
The project, which is due for completion by the end of 2017, will ensure that the Port remains competitive with facilities that can accommodate a much wider range of shipping and marine activities.
Jim Stewart, PHC’s Chief Executive said: "This is an important step forward in the expansion of the port. It means we will be able to accommodate vessels up to 220m long in a variety of different sectors including yacht transportation, bulk cargo, short sea containers and project cargo. As a result, we expect to see up to a 50 per cent increase in tonnage in cargo across the quays."
