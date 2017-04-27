UK: key role for Jenkins Marine at Poole Harbour project

News

//

Following preliminary work carried out at the end of 2016 Jenkins Marine have been assisting BAM Nuttall with the new £10 million quayside construction development in Poole harbour (the South Quay Project).

The latest phase of works commenced in February this year. Jenkins Marine have provided workboats to move the large crane barge being used for piling operations. This is usually a two boat operation, using Stour and Frome, and supervised by experienced Jenkins Marine operatives positioning the pontoon to within half a metre accuracy.



Jenkins Marine vessels have also been involved in more general support services including the supply of storage pontoons (36m x 10m JML36 and 35m x 10m JML35), loaded with the new piles, to feed the piling barge.

The new quay will need approximately 1,800 tons of steel piles, all of which will be delivered by sea. Jenkins Marine are also providing assistance with demolition work for existing structures, dredging, and additional piling barges.



The project, which is due for completion by the end of 2017, will ensure that the Port remains competitive with facilities that can accommodate a much wider range of shipping and marine activities.



Jim Stewart, PHC’s Chief Executive said: "This is an important step forward in the expansion of the port. It means we will be able to accommodate vessels up to 220m long in a variety of different sectors including yacht transportation, bulk cargo, short sea containers and project cargo. As a result, we expect to see up to a 50 per cent increase in tonnage in cargo across the quays."

More articles from this category

More news

Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental study for Everport Terminal Environmental Issues //

Pacific Islands: Hall Contracting completes dredging at South Paray Bay Project Updates //

UK: good progress being made on Folkestone seafront project Contracts & Tenders //

Maintenance Dredging at Station Humboldt Bay - Presolicitation Contracts & Tenders //

Meeting planned to discus Port Arthur berth expansion Project Updates //

Gulf Coast Restoration Council modifies IFPL Environmental Issues //

Australia: trailing suction hopper dredger for Gipplands Ports launched New Vessels //

US: dredging under way again at Lake Decatur Project Updates //

US: Merrimack River Beach Alliance discussing beach erosion plan Contracts & Tenders //

Galveston USACE awards contract for routine testing of dredged material Contracts & Tenders //

Research sheds new light on forces that threaten sensitive coastlines Research & Development //