2018-2020 Nome Harbour Maintenance Dredging, Alaska - Sources Sought

Solicitation Number: W911KB-18-B-0001-SS

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Alaska

Notice Type: Sources Sought

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 20, 2017 7:29 pm

2018-2020 Nome Harbor Maintenance Dredging, Nome, Alaska

Solicitation #: W911KB-18-B-0001

THIS IS A SOURCES SOUGHT NOTICE ONLY FOR MAINTENANCE DREDGING AT NOME HARBOR, NOME, ALASKA. OFFER OR PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR THIS NOTICE. THIS IS NOT A PRE-SOLICITATION.

The Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting market research prior to releasing a solicitation for 2018-2020 Nome Harbor Maintenance Dredging at Nome, Alaska. Please note that this Sources Sought is for information only and does not constitute a solicitation for competitive bids/proposals and is not to be construed as a commitment by the Government. However, all interested parties who believe they can meet the requirement are invited to submit information describing their capability to provide the required services.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Contractor is to furnish all labor, equipment, supplies, materials, supervision, and other items/services necessary to accomplish the following:

Perform pre- and post-dredge surveys, annual maintenance dredging, and near shore placement of dredged material for the base and each option year (if awarded) at Nome Harbor in Nome, Alaska. Dredging an estimated 24,000 cubic yards (CY) will be required in the inner entrance channel where depths vary from -22 feet mean lower low water (MLLW) to -10 feet MLLW. Options for dredging an estimated 10,000 CY in the outer entrance channel (-22 feet MLLW), 15,000 CY in the sediment trap (-22 feet MLLW), and 5,000 CY in the harbor basin (-10 feet MLLW) may also be included. The placement site for dredged material is 575 feet long by 305 feet wide located along the beach approximately 1,150 feet southeast of the harbor basin. Based on previous maintenance dredging operations, shoaled material consists primarily of silt, sand, and gravel with some cobbles and boulders. The work period for the base items shall begin on or after 1 May 2018, subject to harbor "ice out" conditions, and be completed no later than 31 July 2018. Options for 2019 and 2020 shall be included in this solicitation also with a work period of 1 May ("ice out") to 31 July for the respective option years. Dredging shall be accomplished in a manner that keeps the harbor accessible for traffic. The solicitation may also include an option for obstruction removal from the outer entrance channel.

The Contractor shall comply with commercial and industry standards as well as all applicable Federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and procedures.

The estimated magnitude of construction is between $5,000,000 and $10,000,000. The type of contract will be firm-fixed price with a time and materials fuel price adjustment CLIN for the dredging plant. The Davis Bacon Act will apply. The estimated award date of this contract is 4 December 2017. Procurement will be subject to the availability of funds.

Organizations responding to this Sources Sought should provide the company's capabilities to perform this requirement. The intent of this Sources Sought is to research qualified firms with a primary North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code of 237990, which has a size standard of $27.5 million. In accordance with FAR 19.501 paragraph (c) The contracting officer shall conduct market research and review the acquisition to determine if this acquisition will be set-aside for small business, or considered for an award to a small business under the 8(a) Program (see Subpart 19.8), HUBZone (see Subpart 19.13) or service-disabled veteran-owned programs (see Subpart 19.14). If the acquisition is set aside for small business based on this review, it is a unilateral set-aside by the contracting officer. Reminder: Under NAICS Code 237990 to be considered small business for purposes of Government procurement, a firm must perform at least 40 percent of the volume dredged with its own equipment or equipment owned by another small business dredging concern.

Interested firms should submit the following information regarding their company.

1. Company name, address, and points of contact (including phone and e-mail address).

2. SAM status, DUNS number, and Size of Business: Large or small.

3. Relevant work experience on similar projects (years and type of work).

4. Experience with remote, Alaskan infrastructure work (years and type of work).

5. Evidence of bonding capability.

6. Listing of equipment, age, and size that may be used to dredge this project.

7. The firm's intent to propose on this project as a prime contractor. Describe components of the work which may require sub-contracting, joint ventures, etc.

Interested parties are invited to submit a response to this sources sought by the response time stated above. Please submit all documentation by email in PDF format and state in the subject line "Sources Sought Response for Dredging at Nome". Responses received after this time and date may not be reviewed. Submit information in the format requested above. Please do not submit generic company information.

Contracting Office Address:

ATTN: CEPOA-CT

P. O. Box 6898

JBER, Alaska 99506-6898

United States

Place of Performance:

Nome, Alaska 99762

United States

Primary Point of Contact.:

Au Nguyen,

Contract Specialist

au.m.nguyen@usace.army.mil

Phone: (907) 753-5754

Secondary Point of Contact:

Christine A. Dale,

Contracting Officer

christine.a.dale@usace.army.mil

Phone: 907 753-5618

Source: FedBizOpps

