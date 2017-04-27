UK: good progress being made on Folkestone seafront project

Contracts & Tenders

//

Graham Construction reports tht good progress is being made on a project at Folkestone on the south coast of the UK.

The seafront site at Folkestone has seen a buzz of activity recently with Graham Construction's civil engineering team continuing to make excellent progress with the dredging and level raising well underway.

The project team has adopted an innovative approach in relation to beach nourishment. The necessary materials are being extracted from other areas of the site and then replaced with sand from the harbour, rather than shipping in external materials by road or by sea.

The sand that is used to replace the materials is being removed from the harbour through dredging. Images show the process of beach nourishment.

The 30,000m3 of dredging is being undertaken using land based plant, during periods of low tides, in order to protect the nearby Marine Conservation Zone from sediment.

As well as ensuring an environmentally sustainable and self-contained site with enough internal materials to carry out beach nourishment, the dredging of the harbour offers benefits to the fishing fleet enabling them to have longer, at each side of the tide, to enter and leave the harbour.

The project team also significantly reduced the risk of dust and noise pollution nuisance on the site by employing a specialist plant item – the Badger Breaker – to help with the breakout and processing of over 16,000m2 of reinforced concrete paving.

The high production of the Badger Breaker yields not only programme, but also commercial benefits. In a six hour period 5,000m2 of 250mm thick concrete slab with 8mm mesh reinforcement was broken for removal – representing over 200m3 per hour.

More articles from this category

More news

Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental study for Everport Terminal Environmental Issues //

Pacific Islands: Hall Contracting completes dredging at South Paray Bay Project Updates //

UK: good progress being made on Folkestone seafront project Contracts & Tenders //

Maintenance Dredging at Station Humboldt Bay - Presolicitation Contracts & Tenders //

Meeting planned to discus Port Arthur berth expansion Project Updates //

Gulf Coast Restoration Council modifies IFPL Environmental Issues //

Australia: trailing suction hopper dredger for Gipplands Ports launched New Vessels //

US: dredging under way again at Lake Decatur Project Updates //

US: Merrimack River Beach Alliance discussing beach erosion plan Contracts & Tenders //

Galveston USACE awards contract for routine testing of dredged material Contracts & Tenders //

Research sheds new light on forces that threaten sensitive coastlines Research & Development //