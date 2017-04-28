US: South Portland harbour site may store dredged sediment

The Forecaster reports that Portland City Hall spokeswoman Jessice Grondin announced in a press release Tuesday that the harbour floor between South Port Marine and the US Coast Guard station will be tested for use as a “confined aquatic disposal cell.”

“Locating a feasible site is a big step for this process. Dredge projects aren’t easy and we’ve worked hard to be responsive and inclusive in dealing with our constituencies,” Portland Waterfront Coordinator Bill Needelman said in the press release.

Development of a CAD cell is being undertaken by the city of Portland, Portland Harbour Commission and three consultants. Cells are constructed by digging under the basin, dumping silt from dredging and then capping the cell, according to the Portland Harbour Dredge & CAD Cell Project website.

The full story is at:

http://www.theforecaster.net/south-portland-harbor-site-may-store-dredged-sediment/

