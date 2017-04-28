US: Ocean City seeks permit to dredge

US: Ocean City seeks permit to dredgeProject Updates // April 28, 2017
Ocean City, New Jersey has filed a permit application with the US Army Corps of Engineers and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for authorization for dredging in the back-bay areas of the city.
The application includes a request by the city to make the current temporary access roadway from Roosevelt Boulevard to the disposal area into a permanent haul road.
The application is under review by the Corps and NJDEP.To ensure that the public is duly informed, the corps has asked the city to issue a public announcement concerning the application and forthcoming public notice, which will provide for a 30-day deadline for receiving public comments on the application.
Once the Corps public notice has been issued, it can be viewed on their web site:
http://www.nap.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Public-Notices/
Comments can be sent via email directly to James.N.Boyer@usace.army.mil or mailed to:
Dr James N Boyer US Army Corps of Engineers Regulatory Branch 100 Penn Square East Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3390
The Ocean City permit application, if approved, will allow the city and private slip owners to hold a current permit to dredge materials from the back-bay waterfront, including Bayfront, lagoons, state channels and private slips along the entire developed length of the bayfront.
