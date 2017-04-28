Clinton River Mouth Coastal Habitat Restoration

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W911XK-17-B-0003

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Detroit

Notice Type: Presolicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 19, 2017 3:47 pm

This is a PRE-SOLICITATION NOTICE. The referenced Solicitation will be posted to this site at an upcoming date as described below.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, intends to solicit for construction services for the ecological restoration and improvement of the shoreline, nearshore area, and immediate upland area at the location where the Clinton River empties into Lake St. Clair at Harrison Township, Michigan. The project site is a former dredged material placement site that is now managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The site has been overrun by invasive species and is not providing quality fish and wildlife habitat.

The project will require that the contractor to provide all work, materials, equipment, labor, supervision, management, and administration to remove invasive plant species, remove existing trees, regrade the ground surface to enhance drainage, furnish and plant native-type plants above the water line, grade underwater sand around the shoreline, and install large, anchored tree sections, plants, and other improvements in the shallow water around the site. The worksite is a peninsula that extends several hundred feet into the lake, but work and staging areas are generally accessible from dry land.

The performance period for this work will be approximately 6 months for primary work, plus an additional 12 months for care and establishment of new vegetation.

The estimated cost of construction is between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000.

The Government intends to issue a FIRM FIXED PRICE contract.

This action is a 100% Small Business Set-Aside procurement of construction services.

The North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) Code for this requirement is 237990.

The Small Business Size Standard for this requirement is $36.5 million in average annual receipts.

It is intended that this solicitation will be advertised and processed as an Invitation for Bids in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 14 Sealed Bidding. The intended date for posting the solicitation is on or about June 1, 2017, with a bid opening date approximately 30 days later and award of the contract by Late July 2017.

Specific calendar dates will be included in the solicitation. The solicitation package will include drawings/plans and specifications. The solicitation package will be available only electronically via FedBizOpps at www.fbo.gov. Requests for solicitation packages made by telephone, fax, or email will not be honored, as contractors must download the documents through the FedBizOpps website. In order for interested contractors to conduct business with the Federal Government, contractors must register their firms at the System for Award Management (SAM). Contractors can access SAM for free at www.SAM.gov. Instructions are on the web page.

Contracting Office Address:

477 Michigan Avenue

Detroit, Michigan 48226

United States

Place of Performance:

32995 South River Road

Harrison Township, Michigan 48045

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Bruce M. Walrad

bruce.m.walrad@usace.army.mil

Phone: 3132262134

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

US: South Portland harbour site may store dredged sediment Environmental Issues //

US: Ocean City seeks permit to dredge Project Updates //

Clinton River Mouth Coastal Habitat Restoration Contracts & Tenders //

UK: work on Rossall sea defences under way Project Updates //

Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental study for Everport Terminal Environmental Issues //

Pacific Islands: Hall Contracting completes dredging at South Paray Bay Project Updates //

UK: good progress being made on Folkestone seafront project Contracts & Tenders //

Maintenance Dredging at Station Humboldt Bay - Presolicitation Contracts & Tenders //

Meeting planned to discus Port Arthur berth expansion Project Updates //

Gulf Coast Restoration Council modifies IFPL Environmental Issues //