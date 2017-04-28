UK: preparatory work gets under way for piling at Port of Dover

Work has begun to prepare the harbour for the piling and land reclamation phase of the Port of Dover's flagship Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) development.

Currently, dredging activity is in operation to remove soft sediments in the harbour prior to the piling that was due to commence on or around 24 April.

As with all such construction works, this activity will generate both air-driven and waterborne noise caused by the impact of the hammer on the pile.

"We have been working hard to deliver a programme that manages the essential piling activity required for DWDR whilst still safely retaining as much use of the harbour for leisure users as possible," said the port.

"A marine safety exclusion zone was established to ensure that all leisure users, both on the water and the beach, remain outside the recommended 100m action-level area to ensure their safety from exposure to air-driven noise.

"A sub-acoustic investigation has been conducted to assess the anticipated noise and sound waves created by this process and has thoroughly evaluated the risk to swimmers from underwater noise.

"As a result, there is a recommendation that swimmers, especially those swimming partially submerged and for sustained periods of time, refrain from swimming in the harbour while piling is in progress.

"Those using surface craft and wearing properly fitting buoyancy aids at all times may continue to use the harbour as long as they remain outside the safety exclusion zone."

Piling will be limited to the following times:

• Monday to Friday: 8am to 6pm

• Saturday: 8am to 2pm

• There will be NO piling on Sundays and bank holidays



