UK: work on Rossall sea defences under way

UK Environment Secretary Owen Paterson has launched the start of work to build new sea defences at Rossall.

A 2km stretch from Rossall Hospital to Rossall Point will be replaced in a £64 million coastal defence scheme that will protect 7,500 properties from the risk of flooding.

Visiting the site, Mr Paterson said: “These new sea defences will provide vital protection to homes and the local economy and I’m delighted to see construction starting.

“This winter’s extraordinary weather showed just how important it is to invest in infrastructure to build a stronger economy. We are spending more than ever before to protect homes and businesses from the risk of flooding and build a more resilient country for the future.”

Councillor Roger Berry, Cabinet member with responsibility for sea defences at Wyre Council, said: “The first rocks arriving at Rossall mark the fruition of years of effort to bring about major coastal defence improvements for this community.

"The new sea defences will protect 7,500 homes from flooding and bring peace of mind to residents, something that can’t come soon enough after the weather and tide conditions we’ve experienced in recent months.

“Wyre and Blackpool Councils along with the Environment Agency have formed an extremely successful partnership to deliver this scheme, which has brought combined expertise and substantial efficiency savings. I want to thank everyone involved in this project and particularly the local community for their unwavering support from the outset.”

Eric Ollerenshaw OBE, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: “This is a fantastic occasion for the whole of Fleetwood and Wyre. I would like to thank Wyre Council for all the hard work they have put into getting this project up and running and also the Government who have provided over £64 million of investment into protecting our town.”

325,000 tonnes of rock armour are being used to create the lower section of the new sea defences, to stand up to the harsh environment of this part of the coastline, while the upper section and promenade will be concrete.

The Environment Secretary also visited Anchorsholme, where sea defences are being replaced between Kingsway and Little Bispham, in a £22 million scheme.

The Fylde Peninsula Coastal Programme, a partnership between Wyre Council, Blackpool Council and the Environment Agency, successfully secured £86 million from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to fund the Rossall and Anchorsholme improvements.

