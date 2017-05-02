Delaware River Main Channel Deepening, Upper Reach ‘B’ - Solicitation

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912BU-17-B-0009

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Philadelphia

Notice Type: Solicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Apr 05, 2017 2:35 pm Modified: May 01, 2017 5:01 pmTrack Changes

The Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, intends to award a firm fixed contract will consist of maintenance and new work dredging within the Delaware River main navigation channel and placement of the dredged material in the Oldmans Confined Disposal Facility:

• Dredging work will be required in portions of the Tinicum, Eddystone, Chester, Marcus Hook, and Bellevue Ranges of the Delaware River main channel from Station 90+000 to Station 155+000 and in a portion of the Marcus Hook Anchorage;

• Dredging shall be required to a depth of 45 feet below MLLW (47 feet below MLLW from approximately Station 119+500 to Station 128+500) plus 1-foot allowable over depth within the contract work limits;

• The side slope dredging requirements for this project are 3H to 1V within the contract work limits; (d) The total estimated dredging quantity is 4.0 million cubic yards with approximately 1.5 million cubic yards in the base contract and 2.5 million cubic yards in Options;

• Award of this contract is subject to the availability of funds;

• All work and services in the base contract and Option 1 shall be completed no later than December 31, 2017; all work and services in Option 2 shall be completed no later than December 1, 2018.

SITE VISIT: The clauses at 52.236-2, Differing Site Conditions, and 52.236-3, Site Investigations and Conditions Affecting the Work, will be included in any contract awarded as a result of this solicitation. Accordingly, bidders are urged and expected to inspect the site where the work will be performed. An organized site visit will be arranged within 10 days of the solicitation posting; actual date and time TBD. Bidders wishing to attend the organized site visit must contact the POC identified in the solicitation within 5 days of the posting date of the solicitation. Attendance is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged.

This acquisition will be made using sealed bidding, a single award will be made as a whole, to the lowest priced, responsive bidder determined to be responsible in accordance with FAR Part 14 Procedures. Issue date for the Invitation For Bids (IFB), Solicitation No. W912BU-17-B-0009, is anticipated on or about April 20, 2017 as an unrestricted procurement. The bid opening is projected to be conducted 31 May 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EST; however, this information is subject to change. Offerors should review the entire solicitation once it is posted.

Bonding will be required; at the time of bid opening, by separate Bid Bonds; and after award but before Notice to Proceed, Performance and Payment Bonds will be required. The contract period of performance is 365 calendar days. Estimated cost range of this project is $25,000,000.00 to $100,000,000.00. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required for 100% of contract award. The NAICS Code for this project is 237990 and the small business size standard is $36.5 Million.

Solicitation documents, plans and specifications will only be available via the Federal Business Opportunities (FBO) homepage located at https://www.fbo.gov/. Registration for plans and specifications should be made via FBO Internet homepage and hard copies will not be available. No written or fax requests will be accepted. It is the contractor's responsibility to monitor FBO for any amendments. The solicitation will contain FAR 52.222-38 Compliance with Veterans' Reporting Requirements, therefore contractors who have received a Federal Contract of $100,000.00 or greater, except as waived, must have submitted the preceding fiscal year Federal Contractor Veterans' Employment Report (VETS-100 and/or VETS-100A Report) to be eligible for an award. If you have any questions or concerns regarding VETS-100 or VETS-100A reports please contact VETS-100 customer support at 1-866-237-0275 or via email at VETS100-customersupport@dol.gov. The solicitation will contain FAR provision 52.204-7; therefore a bidder must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) database prior to award. Davis Bacon rates will be applicable to the construction. Affirmative action to insure equal employment opportunity is applicable to the resulting contract. The Davis Bacon rate applicable to the construction and the actual Liquidated Damages will be specified in the actual solicitation.

Questions regarding this notice should be directed to Robert Hilton, Contracting Specialist, at robert.r.hilton@usace.army.mil.

Contracting Office Address:

100 Penn Square East

Wanamaker Bldg (RM 643)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3390

United States

Place of Performance:

Pennsylvania

United States

Primary Point of Contact.:

Robert R Hilton

robert.r.hilton@usace.army.mil

Phone: 2156566911 ALL FILES

Source: FedBixOpps

More articles from this category

More news

Environmental review completed for largest proposed coal export terminal in North America News //

Lasse Petterson starts work as CEO at GLDD Company News //

US: South Portland harbour site may store dredged sediment Environmental Issues //

US: Ocean City seeks permit to dredge Project Updates //

Clinton River Mouth Coastal Habitat Restoration Contracts & Tenders //

UK: work on Rossall sea defences under way Project Updates //

Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental study for Everport Terminal Environmental Issues //

Pacific Islands: Hall Contracting completes dredging at South Paray Bay Project Updates //

UK: good progress being made on Folkestone seafront project Contracts & Tenders //