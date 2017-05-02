Intracoastal Waterway, Jacksonville to Miami, 10ft Project

Contracts & Tenders

//

Solicitation Number: W912EP-17-Z-0016

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Jacksonville

Notice Type: Sources Sought

Synopsis:

Added: May 01, 2017 5:24 pm

This announcement constitutes a SOURCES SOUGHT SYNOPSIS. The announcement seeks information from industry and will ONLY be used for preliminary planning purposes. THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION FOR PROPOSALS AND NO CONTRACT SHALL BE AWARDED FROM THIS SYNOPSIS. Respondents will not be notified of the results of the evaluation.



The Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks letters of interest from prospective offeror(s) for a potential fiscal year (FY) 2017 award of the aforementioned project. The purpose of this synopsis is to gauge the interest, capabilities and qualifications of various members of the Small Business members of the dredging industry. The Government must ensure there is adequate competition amongst the potential pool of responsible contractors.

The proposed project will be a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) contract. The type of solicitation to be issued is anticipated to be Invitation for Bid (IFB). No reimbursement will be made for any costs associated with providing information in response to said synopsis or any follow-up information requested.

Scope of work

The work includes maintenance dredging in the vicinity of Bakers Haulover Inlet, Cuts DA-9 to 10 feet required depth plus 2 feet allowable over-depth in the IWW, and the material, estimated to be 25,000-45,000 CY is to be placed on the beach just south of the inlet onto Bal Harbor Beach. The work also includes turbidity monitoring and manatee observation. All work shall be performed by hydraulic cutter-suction dredge with discharge area of approximately 1000 ft. x 75 ft. on Bal Harbor Beach. The contractor should note the following conditions:

IWW in the vicinity of Bakers Haulover Inlet experiences significant wave action and is in a high traffic area with many recreational boats and a high leisure visitation of the adjacent sand island areas that can cause a safety concern of dredging in the area. The proposed dredge must allow best water for boat passage for the 125' wide channel. The project area is environmentally sensitive with restrictions on turbidity (0 NTU above background) and is adjacent to Johnson's seagrass.

The project will have an estimated period of performance of 105 calendar days.

The estimated Magnitude of Construction is $1,000,000.00 - $2,000,000.00.

Responses to this Synopsis shall be limited to 10 pages and shall include the following information:

1. Company/Contractor name, address, point of contact, phone number and e-mail address, DUNS number and Cage Code.

2. Capability to execute dredging projects to include the dredge plant and other supporting equipment, comparable scope, complexity and magnitude as the Intracoastal Waterway Jacksonville to Miami, Florida, 10-Foot Project Vicinity of Bakers Haulover Inlet Dredging Project. Provide a brief description of a maximum Dollar value of projects completed within the past 3-5 years (provide at least two (2) examples).

3. For each of the projects referenced in Item Number 2 above, provide the following information:

a. Contract Number.

b. Customer name and contact information.

c. Period of performance; is/was the project completed on time

d. Contract amount.

e. Identify if your firm was the prime or the subcontractor.

4. Offeror shall identify their size classification and Small Business Size:

_ Small Business

_ Small Disadvantage Business

_ 8(a) Small Business

_ HUBZone

_ SDVOSB

_WOSB

5. Joint Venture information if applicable

6. A letter of current bonding capacity (up to $3,000,000.00) from an acceptable surety/bonding company both expressed in dollar value per contract and aggregate bonding capacity.

7. The NAICS Code assigned to this procurement is 237990 with a Small Business Size Standard of $27.5 million. In addition to meeting the small business size standard; for a firm to be considered small for the purpose of this Government procurement, at least 40 percent of the volume dredged must be dredged with its own equipment or equipment owned by another small dredging concern.

8. Responses to this Sources Sought Synopsis must be received no later than 2:00 pm, EST 31 May 2017 to Clarice Dingle at clarice.m.dingle@usace.army.mil. DO NOT SUBMIT PROPRIETARY AND/OR BUSINESS CONFIDENTIAL DATA.

NOTE 1: Performance of work requirements for Small Business, 8(a) Small Business, HUBZone, SDVOSB, and WOSB can be found at FAR 52.219-14, 52.219-3, 52.219-27, and 52.219-30.

NOTE 2: Prior Government contract work is not required for submitting a response under this sources sought synopsis. All interested firms must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) in order to be eligible to receive an award from any Government solicitation. For additional information visit the website for the Federal Service Desk (FSD.gov) which supports SAMS or contact them at 866-606-8220 for assistance.

NOTE 3: DO NOT SUBMIT A RESPONSE TO THIS SYNOPSIS IF YOU DO NOT INTEND TO BID ON THIS PROJECT.

The official Synopsis citing the solicitation number will be issued on Federal Business Opportunities www.fbo.gov. The anticipated solicitation issuance date will be issued on or about 14 July 2017 and proposals will be due on or about 17 August 2017. Commence of work (NTP) is estimated between October and November 2017 timeframe.

Contracting Office Address:

P.O. Box 4970

Jacksonville, Florida 32232-0019

United States

Place of Performance:

Intracoastal Waterway Jacksonville to Miami, Florida, Vicinity of Bakers Haulover Inlet Dade County, Florida

Dade County, Miami, Florida

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Claurice M. Dingle,

Contract Specialist

claurice.m.dingle@usace.army.mil

Phone: 904-232-1387

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

Environmental review completed for largest proposed coal export terminal in North America News //

Lasse Petterson starts work as CEO at GLDD Company News //

US: South Portland harbour site may store dredged sediment Environmental Issues //

US: Ocean City seeks permit to dredge Project Updates //

Clinton River Mouth Coastal Habitat Restoration Contracts & Tenders //

UK: work on Rossall sea defences under way Project Updates //

Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental study for Everport Terminal Environmental Issues //

Pacific Islands: Hall Contracting completes dredging at South Paray Bay Project Updates //

UK: good progress being made on Folkestone seafront project Contracts & Tenders //